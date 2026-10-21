A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing her emotional reaction to receiving a university admission offer

She had spent weeks publicly declaring on her TikTok page that she had already secured admission to Obafemi Awolowo University

The young woman revealed she continued reassuring others about their own admissions while privately waiting to see her own congratulations message

A Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after she celebrated gaining admission to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in a TikTok video that captured the raw joy of a dream finally coming true.

The video, posted on October 19, 2026 by the content creator, @she.is.jummy1, shows her celebrating in front of a screenshot of her JAMB CAPS admission status notification, which confirmed her offer of admission to OAU.

A Nigerian lady gains admission to OAU. Photo credit: @she.is.jummy1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

An on-screen caption read, "I did it!!😳🙌", summing up the wave of disbelief and gratitude she clearly felt in that moment.

OAU: Claiming admission by faith

What made the story particularly resonant was what came before the celebration. In her caption, the newly admitted OAU student explained that she had spent weeks publicly declaring she had already secured admission, even before any confirmation appeared on her portal.

She wrote that any time someone asked, her answer was always the same: she had gotten admission and was going to school soon. She even posted content framed around the identity of a fresher, leaning fully into the outcome she was believing for.

Captioning the viral video, she said:

"I actually did it after claiming my admission with faith 🥹 anytime people ask me, I’ll always say I have gotten admission, I am going to school soon. Even on my TikTok page, I’ll post content of a fresher coz I know God is gonna do it."

"It wasn't an easy task frl. OAU showed me shege even before I was given admission, but now guess what?"

"I am now officially an OAU FRESHER! Call me LIL MISS FRESHER from now, and now let the real congratulations come in 🥹🥹🥹💋"

"I waited days before I could see that congratulations 😭😭🥹😩 even while reassuring others, they didn’t know I haven't seen my congratulations yet, but it cameee. 🥹😭"

Watch the moment she celebrated her OAU admission offer:

UI admits lady with impressive JAMB results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Akinsola Divine earned admission to the University of Ibadan to study Data Science after scoring 260 in the UTME.

She said she nearly kept the news to herself but shared the journey after recalling the stress of finding CBT centres, travelling between states and managing exam arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng