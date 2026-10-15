Saudi Arabia announced that citizens from 68 countries worldwide are eligible to apply for its tourist eVisa through an online portal

The eVisa grants a one-year, multiple-entry permit allowing holders to stay in the Kingdom for up to 90 days

Saudi Arabia released the full list of European countries whose nationals qualify for the eVisa, spanning 41 nations across the continent

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that nationals from 41 European countries are among those eligible to apply for its tourist eVisa, as the Kingdom continues to open its doors to international visitors.

The Saudi government stated that 68 countries in total qualify for the eVisa, which can be obtained through a dedicated online portal. According to the official statement, the visa allows tourists to make multiple entries into the country over one year, with each stay capped at 90 days.

Saudi Arabia confirms 41 European countries whose citizens can apply eVisa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LOU BENOIST/mirsad sarajlic

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia eVisa

Full list of eligible European countries

The following 41 European countries are listed as eligible for Saudi Arabia's tourist eVisa:

1. Albania

2. Andorra

3. Austria

4. Belgium

5. Bulgaria

6. Croatia

7. Cyprus

8. Czech Republic

9. Denmark

10. Estonia

11. Finland

12. France

13. Georgia

14. Germany

15. Greece

16. Netherlands

17. Hungary

18. Iceland

19. Ireland

20. Italy

21. Kosovo

22. Latvia

23. Liechtenstein

24. Lithuania

25. Luxembourg

26. Malta

27. Monaco

28. Montenegro

29. Norway

30. Poland

31. Portugal

32. Romania

33. Russia

34. San Marino

35. Slovakia

36. Slovenia

37. Spain

38. Sweden

39. Switzerland

40. Ukraine

41. United Kingdom

What the Saudi eVisa offers travellers

The eVisa is designed to make the application process as straightforward as possible, with the Saudi government describing the portal as "fast and easy-to-use." The one-year, multiple-entry structure gives eligible travellers considerable flexibility to plan visits across different seasons or for various purposes within the permitted 90-day stay limit.

The move reflects Saudi Arabia's broader push to develop its tourism sector and attract visitors keen to explore its diverse landscapes and cultural heritage sites.

E-Visa: Saudi Arabia names eligible Africa countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia has listed three African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for its tourist eVisa in 2026.

The countries are Mauritius, Seychelles and South Africa, and the visa allows multiple entries and stays of up to 90 days.

Source: Legit.ng