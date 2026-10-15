Saudi Arabia Names 41 European Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for Its Tourist eVisa
- Saudi Arabia announced that citizens from 68 countries worldwide are eligible to apply for its tourist eVisa through an online portal
- The eVisa grants a one-year, multiple-entry permit allowing holders to stay in the Kingdom for up to 90 days
- Saudi Arabia released the full list of European countries whose nationals qualify for the eVisa, spanning 41 nations across the continent
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Saudi Arabia has confirmed that nationals from 41 European countries are among those eligible to apply for its tourist eVisa, as the Kingdom continues to open its doors to international visitors.
The Saudi government stated that 68 countries in total qualify for the eVisa, which can be obtained through a dedicated online portal. According to the official statement, the visa allows tourists to make multiple entries into the country over one year, with each stay capped at 90 days.
Saudi Arabia eVisa
Full list of eligible European countries
The following 41 European countries are listed as eligible for Saudi Arabia's tourist eVisa:
1. Albania
2. Andorra
3. Austria
4. Belgium
5. Bulgaria
6. Croatia
7. Cyprus
8. Czech Republic
9. Denmark
10. Estonia
11. Finland
12. France
13. Georgia
14. Germany
15. Greece
16. Netherlands
17. Hungary
18. Iceland
19. Ireland
20. Italy
21. Kosovo
22. Latvia
23. Liechtenstein
24. Lithuania
25. Luxembourg
26. Malta
27. Monaco
28. Montenegro
29. Norway
30. Poland
31. Portugal
32. Romania
33. Russia
34. San Marino
35. Slovakia
36. Slovenia
37. Spain
38. Sweden
39. Switzerland
40. Ukraine
41. United Kingdom
What the Saudi eVisa offers travellers
The eVisa is designed to make the application process as straightforward as possible, with the Saudi government describing the portal as "fast and easy-to-use." The one-year, multiple-entry structure gives eligible travellers considerable flexibility to plan visits across different seasons or for various purposes within the permitted 90-day stay limit.
The move reflects Saudi Arabia's broader push to develop its tourism sector and attract visitors keen to explore its diverse landscapes and cultural heritage sites.
E-Visa: Saudi Arabia names eligible Africa countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia has listed three African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for its tourist eVisa in 2026.
The countries are Mauritius, Seychelles and South Africa, and the visa allows multiple entries and stays of up to 90 days.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng