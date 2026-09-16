Hayat Boluwatife, a Nigerian female graduate, shared her final-year semester results on X after a previous semester pushed her to take her studies more seriously

She registered for 6 courses and also submitted a final year project during the same academic session

Her result screenshots showing scores across all 6 CMP-coded courses drew widespread attention and excitement on social media

Hayat Boluwatife, a Nigerian female graduate, set social media alight after sharing her final-year semester results on X, revealing that a disappointing previous outing had been the turning point that changed everything for her academically.

Writing on X, Hayat explained that her results from the prior semester opened her eyes to what she was truly capable of achieving.

Hayat Boluwatife celebrates academic comeback. Photo credit: Hayat Boluwatife/X.

Source: Twitter

Rather than dwell on that performance, she chose to channel it into motivation. She registered for 6 courses in the semester and committed fully to her studies.

Hayat Boluwatife's Final Year Results

The outcome of that focus was striking. Across 6 Computer Science courses, all coded under the CMP prefix, Hayat earned 5 A grades and 1 C. Her scores included 72 in CMP438, 76 in CMP499, 72 in CMP448, 74 in CMP432, 81 in CMP436, and 54 in CMP434, the lone C on her result sheet. She also earned an A in her final year project, CMP499, which carried 6 credit units.

"My results last semester made me realize what I was capable of achieving. So I locked in," she wrote.

She added:

"Did 6 courses. 5 A's and a C!! Had an A in my final year project also. Alhamdullah."

The screenshots she posted captured each course code, score, credit unit, grade, and grade point, giving followers a full picture of a semester she clearly worked hard to put together.

Fans React to the Graduate's Academic Achievement

The post quickly gathered warm responses from Nigerians who were inspired by her story.

@Vickii_Osetr said:

"Congratulations dear. You did great."

@Naomi_Makinde said:

"This is so inspiring, well done!"

@AbdulRahman_cds said:

"Alhamdulillah, congratulations! You deserve every bit of this."

@Chiamaka_NNaji said:

"See this one o, you locked in for real. Congratulations!"

@Tobiloba_ife said:

"Final year project A too?? You are the real deal, congratulations!"

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng