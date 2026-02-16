A Nigerian woman has accused her sister-in-law of shaving the heads of her four children without permission

According to the woman, a fight broke out when she questioned why the children's hair had been cut less than a week after they had started living with her

A video which quickly went viral showed the moment a serious argument broke out, with eyewitnesses stepping in to intervene

An intense family feud erupted at a household after a woman accused her sister-in-law of shaving the heads of her four children without consent.

The incident led to a heated argument between the two women, with the situation becoming so serious that bystanders had to intervene.

Mother rages as sister-in-law allegedly shaves her children's heads.

Woman accuses sister-in-law of shaving children's head

The video of the altercation was shared online by @lindaikejisblog on Instagram, where it quickly gained attention.

According to the woman, her children had been living with her sister-in-law for less than a week when the incident happened, causing her to question the reason behind the sudden haircuts.

The confrontation escalated when the sister-in-law allegedly pushed the woman to the ground, leading to a physical confrontation.

The woman claimed that even her sister-in-law's neighbour seemed to be taking her side, adding fuel to the fire.

Mother blows hot after her sister-in-law reportedly shaved her children's heads.

In the video, the argument turned heated, with voices raised and emotions running high. The fallout has left the family torn apart, with many calling for an end to the drama.

"Because we asked her why she cut the kids hair under one week we left the children with her. She pushed me down. Even her neighbour is supporting her," the video's caption read.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman fights sister-in-law over children's haircut

The incident has sparked outrage, with many Nigerians taking to social media to express their shock and dismay.

Cynthiablowsair said:

"If u don’t trust her 100% why give her your children cause I don’t understand y u are fighting her?"

Ruthinaozzy said:

"The wife na better person, I can't relate."

Treasureigwe said:

"You left your kids under her care and she cut their hair cuz maybe it's over grown and you are fighting her? Why? You don't trust her why leave your kids under her care? Your wife is the problem here oo."

Italian_.strong_footing said:

"Why must she cut there hair ? she has no right."

Mattiesfoodhub said:

"Why leave ur children with families like enemies."

Martha.debora said:

"The wife is just as quiet as her husband. Is well."

Freeman_confidential said:

"My question is; why will I leave my kids to anyone for the first place, una don see how we dey disgrace ourselves codedly."

Iam______gold said:

"Pls interview ur kids, maybe they have more things to tell you oooo."

Notesbyairhe said:

"If this sister had good intentions, I promise you she would have apologized. She could have simply said, “Oh I’m sorry. I just didn’t like the way they looked with the hair. I won’t do it again without your permission. No! Instead, she’s fighting them and claiming rights, meanwhile her own daughter has her hair braided. Quite disturbing."

Jekanna_m said:

"Omorr! This time I don’t even talk too much anymore. Just pull up with police or army men and carry her. She needs to explain herself properly and provide the hairs or my children. Bcoz her own kid can’t be making hair and mine won’t. Is not possible. Craze people everywhere."

Celindion_aj added:

"Comments here are so funny! If you can entrust your kids into a woman’s hand for weeks, what then is the problem her shaving their hair? What if the hair is unkept and she only did to make them look cleaner. What do this generation attach spirituality to every gesture?"

Kokolet_naturals reacted:

"The man na ugu leaf cos normally e for dash one slap omo dey never born that sister inlaw ooo u cut my children's hair as what? u be ritualistt ni."

