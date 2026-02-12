A Nigerian man recently changed the life of a young hawker he met on the road, and this moved many netizens to tears

The kind-hearted man not only gave the hawker cash and bought him clothes but also offered him a university scholarship

Overwhelmed by the unexpected gesture, the young hawker broke down in tears as he struggled to process the good news

A young hawker's encounter with a kind Nigerian man on the streets of Nigeria led to an amazing turnaround in the life of a hawker.

The kind-hearted benefactor lavished gifts and cash on the hawker, moving him and many others who watched the clip to tears.

Hawker gets scholarship, new phone, others

The benefactor, @Bayuztv on TikTok, crossed paths with the hawker and was clearly touched by his story.

The hawker, who introduced himself as Quadri, had been forced to drop out of school in 2020 to support his family by selling goods on the street.

He had started with selling nose masks during the Covid pandemic and had since continued hawking to make ends meet.

Quadri said:

"My name is Quadri. I'm 20 years old. I started hawking when I was in JSS3 in 2020, They gave us holiday and that time my mum doesn't have much money, she's a tailor so I started selling nose masks during Covid and since then I continued hawking and I stopped school. Hawking bottle water, I get like N4,000 or N5,000 in a day."

Moved by Quadri's circumstances, the kind man decided to intervene. He presented Quadri with a new set of clothes, a fresh haircut, and a huge sum of N250,000 in cash.

Additionally, he gifted him a phone and, most notably, offered him a scholarship to pursue higher education.

Quadri was overwhelmed by the unexpected food fortune, breaking down in tears as he struggled to process the news.

Reactions as man shares experience with

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@WICKED EMPEROR said:

"This one is more appreciative than that other one that was just rolling on the floor. Silent tears is more genuine than a loud cry."

@𝗢𝗺𝗼𝗺𝘂𝗺𝗺y said:

"The fact that he does not even know what his dream is, he just wants to survive, we are done in this country."

@PRIMEWORTH said:

"This qaudri is looking handsome and cute ehn,thank you bayus for helping them more blessing."

@Abeke said:

"But why is it that is only people that are hawking and doing some dirty things he use to help ,there are some people to struggling and at the same time no help, but just had some packaging."

@TDS Aluminium services said:

"Omo he was crying inside buh no fit hold am big Congrat to him and for every living facing one or two ur Congrat is coming soon too insha Allah like."

@DAGGER-TECH added:

"O Allah, even though you don't want to bless me, for the sake of my mum and the sake of the aim i have if am rich. Kindly let me be rich to the extend of helping people through out the world."

@diva queen added:

"I am crying right now and I am also using this video as a point of contact let my destiny helper locate me and let me recognize him or her when they come."

@ꨄ︎𝔎𝔲𝔡𝔦𝔯𝔞𝔶 added:

"I’m going to do more than this. I pray God help me to fulfill my dreams."

