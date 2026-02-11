A Nigerian businesswoman has taken to social media to express her distress over an unfair experience with a customer

In a video, the woman narrated that she suffered a fire outbreak shortly after collecting a wig from a customer for revamping

According to her, despite suffering a devastating loss of over N3.5 million, the customer is demanding a refund for the wig

A Nigerian businesswoman's distressing encounter with a customer has sparked serious outrage on social media.

She shared her recent harrowing experience, narrating how a fire outbreak in her shop caused a huge loss of over N3.5 million, including luxury wigs and customers' items.

Businesswoman in a dilemma after a customer demanded payment for a wig after her shop caught fire. Photo credit: @wigzbysommy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman asked to refund after fire outbreak

The controversy centered around a wig belonging to a customer, which was in her possession for revamping.

Initially, both parties believed the wig had been destroyed in the fire, with the customer demanding compensation of N150k, later negotiated down to N110k.

However, the situation took a new turn when the businesswoman discovered the wig, intact and undamaged, while unpacking items from the day of the fire.

The woman, identified as @wigzbysommy on TikTok, quickly informed the customer, expecting the matter to be closed.

Instead, the customer insisted on receiving the N110k payment, despite the wig being safely in the businesswoman's possession.

The customer has been relentless in her pursuit, sending multiple messages demanding payment.

Reacting to the situation, the businesswoman is now seeking opinions on whether she should pay for a wig that is not only undamaged but also still in her possession.

In her words:

"My customer is insisting I should pay her N110k for her wig under my possession before fur outbreak in my shop. On January 6th, I suffered a devastating fire outbreak in my shop. I lost over 3.5 million Naira worth of my own luxury wigs, plus about 450k worth of customers' wigs. One of my customers brought in a wig for revamping, valued at approximately 45k to 50k. Following the fire, we both assumed this wig was burnt along with the others. She demanded I pay her 150k for the wig.

Lady asks businesswoman to pay for her wig after her shop caught fire. Photo credit: @wigzbysommy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"I told her that was not possible as I sell that exact wig for 45k-50k. After much dragging, we agreed on 110k, which I promised to pay on February 10th. Fast forward to yesterday: While unpacking a bag of relaxer that was packed since the incident, I found her wig. It was not burnt. It was still intact inside the same bag she used to package it. I immediately snapped it and sent the photos to her to show her it was safe. Thirty minutes later, she called demanding I still pay her the 110k tomorrow.

"I told her to come and pick up her unharmed hair. She refused, insisting that I must pay her the 110k because that is what we "agreed on. This evening, I opened my WhatsApp to find about 50 messages from her demanding the money. I currently have her 110k in cash and I still have her intact hair in my possession. What is your honest opinion on this? Should I pay for a wig that is sitting right in front of me, unharmed?"

Reactions as businesswoman

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@calll_me_eva said:

"I’m not seeing the wig, Let’s see the wig, then again I can’t say don’t give her money for the wig or give her money because is her hair and is her decision to say oh “don’t worry or give me my wig” different people with different characters, sort it out with her, sorry for the fire outbreak, you will get all in 10folds."

@Mivida Collections reacted:

"Tell her to charge the case to court, if she still insist that what u have is not her wig, tell the court that you'll pay her in 5yrs, 110,000 ÷ 60 months(5yrs) should be around 1800 plus, because she's not the only one whose item is affected u need to settle others too, and that you'll start paying after 6 month or 1yr of the incidence, coz that the time it will take you to bounce back."

@Sophisticated styling added:

"She’s obviously insisting for you to give her the money cus she knows her wig isn’t worth that amount and she will gain more if you pay her. So pls don’t as long as you’re sure her wig is in a good condition."

@VIVIAN SHARON IKEAKA added:

"Why would you pay for a wig that wasn't damaged, my honest opinion is that you should not pay of the wig wasn't burnt! Also how do you identify customers hairs?do you put name tags on them

once they are sent in?"

See the post below:

Businesswoman whose shop caught fire shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian shop owner was thrown into chaos last night when a neighbour called to inform her about 'fire' at her work premises.

Rushing to the scene, she and some other eyewitnesses found smoke pouring from the floor with no flames in sight.

Source: Legit.ng