Despite completing her secondary school education in 2019, twenty-one-year-old Chizaram Anastasia has been unable to further her studies to the tertiary level due to financial constraints

The second daughter of a family of six told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that her single mum lacks the financial means to sponsor her education, while she struggles to cater for the family

Not giving up on her dream of becoming an anatomist, Chizaram has ventured into the pastries business and seeks the support of well-meaning individuals for her business, as well as her desire to attend Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

A young Nigerian lady, Chizaram Anastasia, has appealed to well-meaning individuals and organisations to support her dream of furthering her studies at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra.

The 21-year-old who hails from Aguta Local Government in Anambra has been out of secondary school since 2019, but could not go to the university because her single mum is not financially buoyant to sponsor her education.

Chizaram Anastasia is seeking the help of well-meaning Nigerians to financially support her quest for tertiary education.

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the young industrious lady opened up about her little effort to kick-start her university education pursuit.

Chizaram hopes to break family jinx

According to Chizaram, nobody in her family of six has acquired a university education, as her single mum struggles to cater for the family.

Like her other siblings, she attended the New Era Girls' Secondary School, located at Omagba Phase 1, Onitsha, in Anambra.

Chizaram, who is the second daughter, hopes to make history in her family if given the needed financial support to attend the university.

"I graduated in the year 2019. I have not been able to further my studies because I don't have anyone to support me, but I wish to go to school."

Why Chizaram wants to study anatomy

Speaking further, the young lady said she has been doing several jobs and hustles just to make ends meet.

"I have sold abacha, beans and plantain, sold corn, hawk goods at the Relief Market, and now I am into baking and doing yoghurt."

Aside from being supported financially to attend the university, Chizaram told Legit.ng, she believes that if her business gets supported as well, it would help her to support her academic pursuit.

"If my brand Zara Delicious Pastries and treats go viral, and the world knows what I am doing and if I can get support for my business, I will save enough money and I can use it to further my education.

"I don't have any family relatives who can sponsor me to university."

When asked about the course she wants to study at the university and why, Chizaram explained:

"My dream is to attend Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

"I want to study Anatomy. I'm curious about how the human body works, and studying anatomy helps me understand that deeply. Plus, it opens doors to careers in medicine, research, or teaching."

She added:

"I would love to work in hospitals and laboratories, and pharmacies, and I can also teach biology in schools as a teacher or lecturer."

She said she would register for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) this year.

Chizaram Anastasia wants to study anatomy at the university.

