A Nigerian lady shared a post on TikTok to show netizens what she saw in her class' WhatsApp group

Apparently, one of the students in her class made use of AI while doing an assignment given by their profession

However, the student did not check properly as they copied notations made on a reply by the artificial intelligence bot

An assignment which was done with AI has gone viral online after the student was caught by their lecturer.

According to the TikTok post, a professor was able to identify an assignment which was done with the help of an artificial intelligence bot (AI).

A Nigerian lady showed netizens an assignment submitted by her coursemate. Photo credit: TikTok/@life_of_phan_tasy.

Apparently, the person who did the assignment mistakenly copied the notations made on a reply by the AI bot.

An announcement was made in the class WhatsApp group chat, informing the person who submitted the assignment to quickly report to the course lecturer.

It reads:

"If you know this is your assignment, report yourself to prof."

The post was shared by @life_of_phan_tasy who is member of the class.

A lady shared how a student who did an assignment with AI was asked to report to the course lecturer. Photo credit: TikTok/@life_of_phan_tasy.

Disadvantages of using AI for school work

Experts have insisted that AI holds a lot of benefits for students but it must be approached with caution.

According to University Canada West, students benefit from AI but this has to be properly applied to learning environments.

A publication by the school says:

"As artificial intelligence continues to integrate into various sectors, its application in education is both celebrated and scrutinized. While AI holds significant potential to transform learning experiences, it also presents several disadvantages that need careful consideration that must be addressed to ensure a balanced and effective learning environment."

It says there is a risk of becoming too depended on AI tools such that the use of human intelligence becomes too minimal.

It writes:

"Another major concern is the growing dependence on technology that AI in education fosters. As educational institutions increasingly rely on AI-driven tools for teaching, assessment and administrative tasks, there is a risk of becoming overly dependent on these technologies. This dependence can lead to significant disruptions in the event of technical failures or cyber-attacks. Furthermore, it may also diminish the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students, as they may become accustomed to AI systems providing answers and solutions."

In a case where a student copies assignments verbatim from AI, the school says there is the danger of the work lacking human touch.

"The lack of human touch is a critical disadvantage of AI in education, leading to a dehumanized learning experience. Traditional education relies heavily on human interaction, with teachers providing not only academic instruction but also emotional support and mentorship. AI systems, while efficient, cannot replicate the empathy, understanding and personal connection that human educators offer. This absence of human elements can affect students' social and emotional development, as well as their overall engagement and motivation in the learning process."

