A lady wept after her United Kingdom student visa was denied, despite going through a stressful process at the interview

She narrated what happened when she went for the interview at the office of the UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI)

Many reacted as she opened up about the reason for her rejection, while sharing their observations and similar experiences

A Nigerian lady cried bitterly over the denial of her United Kingdom visa despite going through a stressful process.

She opened up about her interview with the UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI).

Nigerian Lady Cries Bitterly as She’s Denied UK Student Visa, Shares Stressful Interview Experience

Source: TikTok

In a video by @firstladysarah0 on TikTok, the lady cried bitterly over the denial of her UK visa.

She mentioned what she noticed about those whose visas were approved on the day she went.

The lady said:

“I applied for my UK student visa and got interviewed with UKVI. They requested some additional documents, which I submitted, and I paid for priority service but sadly, my visa was still refused.

“Na UKVI you be you are not God oo. I got interviewed by a black man (Ghanaian) and those that got interviewed by oyinbo got their visa approved imagine. Na black Dey do black. Asking questions stressing someone. They even delayed my application for good 5weeks again… very stressful situation it’s well.”

When asked the reason for the refusal, the lady said:

“They said I wasn’t a genuine student. They interviewed a lot of September 2025 intake and refused them because of interview. Using interview as an excuse say we are not genuine students. Crazy people."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s UK student visa denial

emerald said:

once ukvi request visa interview on a student visa, they are already sensing some unscrupulous activities with your application and documents, they don't request for interview if your application is straightforward

Life.As.Lara

They do refuse sha. I have a friend we started our application together, I was granted without interview and him was refused even after interview with extra documents requested. And even unfortunately for him he couldn’t even get his deposit from the Sch back.(£6000)

Akeem Lasisi

Once you matter don reach UK interview request, Otilo.. I'm yet to see anyone that passed that interview

KOE Luxuries

How about posting the actual reason for your refusal. The UKVI never refuse to issue visa without a VALID reason.

Tizarious🥀

Thank God your visa was refused. My colleague student got ban for ten years. He can’t come to UK 🇬🇧. Be grateful to God

REAL ANJOLA€🪇🫧🎯✈️

To think I was interviewed twice and I was granted the visa. A lot of questions was asked during my interview and my interviewer ask me if I’ve anything to ask guess what I told funny I said when are you granting my visa cause I know whatever you recorded will determine my visa decision. And he laughed he said I wish you best of luck. I even told him I’ve packed my luggage’s boom my visa was out on Sunday that’s three days after my second interview.

Lady mentions documents for UK visa application

A Nigerian lady listed the documents she submitted while applying for her United Kingdom student visa.

What she said about the NYSC certificate got people talking as she mentioned other documents.

Many who came across her posts made further enquiries and she responded to their questions.

Source: Legit.ng