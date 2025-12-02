A Nigerian man who is a truck driver shared a video showing the moment he was driving on a lonely road while on a journey

The man also shared his survival strategies amid the security and kidnapping crisis confronting the country at the moment

According to the man, when he is on a lonely road, he is always on the alert, making sure to watch out for what may come his way

A Nigerian man who is a truck driver shared a video showing how lonely the highways could be some times.

The man posted the video amid the present security threats facing Nigeria.

The man said he is always ready to run away if need be. Photo credit: TikTok/@walehabeeb0.

Source: TikTok

In recent days, kidnappers and bandits have been running rampage in some parts of the country.

In his video which he posted on TikTok, the man known as @walehabeeb0 showed when he was on a journey.

According to him, whenever he is driving on a lonely highway, he makes sure that he is super alert.

Wale said given the security situation in the country at the moment, it is advisable to always be on the watch out.

He noted that after driving for a few minutes and noticing that the road is too lonely without oncoming vehicles, one becomes more careful.

He said the best thing might be to run if it happens to that one encounters kidnappers on the road.

He said:

"See, whenever you are working on this lonely road, for Nigeria these days. We have been practising this thing for long. After driving for like five to ten minutes, if you don't see any oncoming vehicle, always be on the alert. Because if anything happens to you, if they kidnap you, the company will come and carry their vehicle. You are gone o, nobody is going to fight for you. So please, any time you are driving on a lonely road like this, always be at alert. Anything can happen. That's why my phone is always on my hand. And my cross bag is always by my side, so anything, I carry it and japa. So whatever is going to happen should happen, but if anything happen to you, company will come and pick their car. They will abandon you. So if you are on any lonely road, night, afternoon or day time, if you don't see any bus, any car or machine, around five to 10 minutes, my brother, always be 120% active and alert. Any gbege, remove your key, carry your phone and your bag and japa."

The driver said he is always ready to run if there is need to. Photo credit: TikTok/@walehabeeb0.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as driver shares his survival strategies

@Raw prince carders said:

"And always bring down the seat back incase u have to sleep back lol."

@Ijaya kemo Queen said:

"God will be with you."

Lady shares her experience after entering public transport

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has posted a short video on social media to show netizens what she saw while she was on public transport.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok, the lady said she entered a bus which had no horn and the driver had to improvise.

The driver of the bus was spotted using his mouth to blow a trumpet to alert other people on the road, sparking funny reactions.

Source: Legit.ng