A Nigerian lady's hope of studying in the United Kingdom suffered a setback as her visa application was denied

The disappointed applicant took to social media to express sadness about the development, accusing a Black visa officer of deliberately denying her application

In another video, she displayed all the travel essentials she had bought in faith, hoping that her visa would be approved

A young lady, Sarah, has expressed her disappointment on TikTok after her UK student visa was denied.

In an emotional video, a heartbroken Sarah said she was denied by a Black visa officer, while other applicants who were interviewed by a White visa officer got their visas approved.

Sarah further accused the Black visa officer of stressing her with questions. She broke down in tears in a video she posted online. She captioned the video as thus:

"Na UKVI you be you are not God oo. I got interviewed by a black man (Ghanaian) and those that got interviewed by oyinbo got their visa approved imagine. Na black Dey do black. Asking questions stressing someone. They even delayed my application for good 5weeks again… very stressful situation it’s well."

According to Sarah, she was directed to submit additional documents after her visa application, which she did, and she paid for the priority service, but still got denied.

Travel essentials Sarah bought for UK relocation

Putting her faith and hope for a visa approval to work, Sarah said she ordered some travel essentials online.

She displayed the items she ordered in a video and declared them for sale, since she no longer needs them.

The travel essentials she bought in faith included a travel storage bag, a black winter cap, and a selfie tripod stand. She wrote:

"When my visa kept delaying and school resumption had already passed, so that there won’t be any rushing, I used faith to order travel essentials… only for my UK student visa to get refused 😭😂 Shaa inbox with me — this content no go waste! Come and buy ooo, I no need am again..."

UK visa denial: Lady's lamentation triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's lamentation below:

Iam Iam said:

"Content creation,😁selfie stick,you were ready my love.It is well,we try again and again and again till we win."

Nurse Luchi 🩺👩‍⚕️ said:

"My sister take things easy, I was ban July for 10 years and the worst part the university refused to pay me back my tuition deposit ( £3,500 )."

Kwasi Obeng said:

"How did you know he is Ghanaian? Does the UKVI recruit Ghanaians to do interviews now?"

emerald said:

"Once ukvi request visa interview on a student visa, they are already sensing some unscrupulous activities with your application and documents, they don't request for interview if your application is straightforward."

chief_osazuwa said:

"You should be happy. The kind premium tears wey you go for cry for the Uk for pass this."

Arex Autos said:

"Please what really going on with uk recently everyone is getting denied or refusal and it wasn't like that before."

Sports_trill said:

"Stop blaming the Visa Officer for being a Ghanaian with just his/her tone😒. It doesn't make sense to me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was denied a visa after getting a fully-funded scholarship to a London event.

Lady recounts post-UK visa denial experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated the things she did when her UK student visa was denied in 2023.

Aside from crying, the lady said she lost all hope, got depressed, was not eating well and stopped going to church as a result of her visa denial.

She added that she neglected her business, stayed indoors for months, and got irritated by things she loved doing. In 2025, she migrated to the UK after her visa was eventually approved, where she is currently studying.

