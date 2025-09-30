A young Nigerian lady reportedly ended up in the hospital after going six days without eating rice

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady appeared to have survived on fruits and other foods but avoided rice

Her intention was to stay away from rice for days while she showed herself eating things like bananas and apples

A lady who said she embarked on a 'no rice challenge' has shared what happened to her.

The lady shared a video documenting her six-day journey as she sought to avoid eating rice completely.

The lady claimed she avoided rice for six days. Photo credit: TikTok/@dorenos.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted, Doreen Osugo indicated that for those six days, she was eating fruits.

It is not clear if she ate other types of food, but she showed herself eating mostly fruits such as bananas, apples, guavas and watermelon.

However, on the sixth day, she claimed she ended up being hospitalised.

The lady claimed she did not eat rice for 6 days. Photo credit: TikTok/@dorenos.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady embarks on 'no rice challenge'

@Ebony_26th April said:

"I’m doing intermittent fasting, I eat only in the afternoon and since 2 weeks I’ve been doing it I’m just getting fatter."

@Cynthia Ogechi said:

"I went on 30 days strict fruit fasting, I stoped talking on 26th day, everything including human being was looking smaller in my eye, my skin started peeling 2 months I didn't recover myself."

@theChiwas25 said:

"I nearly fainted in town after no starch meal."

@mummy M&R said:

"I eat everything but portion control, l lost 32kg in 5months."

@Johngly said:

"Not surprised, went on 2 day strict only veggies diet, I woke up on the 3rd day by 2am in the early morning looking for food like a mad man. My sister, it took me a week to recoup the energy I lost."

@Asa_4Areason said:

"Best thing eat all the carbs and drink bitterleaf and scent leaf water on empty stomach once a week."

@Hadunni said:

"I did diet cut down carbs and anything that has sugar. 1 month into it ., I was on hospital bed. They said I should take 10/12 Pepsi everyday.. give me saint louise sugar to eat."

@BALOGUN MARKET HAIR VENDOR said:

"The day I tried it by day 4 I started seeing my grandparents."

@Oyiri Nna Ya said:

"Una dey take risk oh. The day I ate only banana as night food I no sleep well that day. I was rolling from one side of the bed to the other side. As early as 6 am I done find food chop."

@simons090 said:

"People think fruits are healthy. Fruits have fructose, which is high in glucose."

Lady shows food her mechanic served her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the food she was served by her mechanic when she visited his shop.

The lady said she was going to the shop with the intention of confronting the mechanic over her car.

However, she said when she got there, the young man served her 'afang soup and eba', making to relax instead.

Source: Legit.ng