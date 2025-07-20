A young man has penned an emotional post about the late Air India Captain Sumeet Sabharwal who died in a plane crash

The grieving X user noted that the captain 'gave everything' in an attempt to save every soul onboard and protect the lives on the ground

In a tweet, he also recounted the events that happened at the funeral of the late captain and what was placed on his casket

A man has shared a heartbreaking account of the funeral of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the Air India pilot who tragically lost his life in a plane crash.

The emotional post which was shared via the X app, also reiterated the captain's bravery and selflessness in the face of disaster.

Man speaks about Captain Sumeet's casket

Identified as @wokeeminent on X, the grieving young man penned a heartfelt account of the captain's final moments and the scenes that unfolded at his funeral.

A detailed description of the funeral arrangements was also included in the emotional post.

According to the X user, Captain Sabharwal's body was wrapped in the uniform he wore with pride, the same uniform he died in during the Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash.

On top of the casket was a photograph of Captain Sabharwal in uniform, smiling, unaware that the uniform would become his shroud.

The post read:

"Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s body wrapped in the uniform he wore with pride, the same uniform he died in Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash. On top of the casket lay one last photo Captain Sumeet in uniform, smiling, unaware that this very attire would be his shroud. He had just 32 seconds from takeoff, but in that fleeting moment, he gave everything trying to save every soul on board and protect lives on the ground."

Reactions as netizens mourn Sumeet Sabharwal

Netizens have been mourning the painful demise of the late captain.

@RAREFINDS said:

"We all know Pilots will do everything they can to save the passengers in that plane, but whatever u do if the plane itself has a problem while on air!"

@user1910880639971 reacted:

"Thousands of planes fly every day and nothing happen i fly a lot but i understand that when one plane crash its a lot of people but more people die on the roads every years i am sorry for the family and children Am a flight attendant."

@Stany Castelino said:

"There should be a law placed if the passengers finds the flight no good they can demand for refund."

@vasiegovender228 said:

"Respect And Honour, Sincere Condolences to the Bereaved Family."

@Qty added:

"Please don’t comment negatively about the pilots. They have families too.We don’t know what actually happened only GOD knows. Rest in peace beautiful souls."

See the post below:

Rare video posted by Clive Kunder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man posted a throwback video showing one of the late pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane, Clive Kunder.

According to him, the video was lifted from the YouTube account of the late pilot before he unfortunately lost his life.

