A Nigerian man has left netizens in awe after sharing the amount he paid for a small bowl of garri at a restaurant

He showed off the receipt of his meal which revealed that the garri was served with fish, sugar groundnut and peppered ponmo

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users who came across it shared their opinions in the comments

A video shared by a Nigerian man has caused a controversy online after he revealed the amount he paid for a bowl of garri at a restaurant.

The man's meal, which included fish, sugar, groundnuts, and peppered ponmo, came with a huge price tag that left many viewers aghast.

Nigerian man drinks garri at restaurant with N14k

Source: TikTok

Man spends N14k to drink garri

Identified as @briannwana on TikTok, the man shared a video of himself mixing the garri at the restaurant, alongside a receipt that detailed the meal he ordered.

The receipt showed that the meal consisted of Ijebu garri with milk, cold water, yaji fried fish, sugar, groundnuts, and peppered ponmo.

However, the total cost of the meal which amounted to N14,000 sparked a frenzy of reactions on social media, with many users expressing their shock.

Nigerian man buys ijebu garri at restaurant for N14k

Source: TikTok

Sharing a video of himself enjoying the meal, the man asked:

"Would you pay N14k to drink garri?"

Reactions as man pays N14k to drink garri

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the trending video.

@Faye Awuse said:

"1 custard rubber of garri 2800, half custard of groundnut: 4k, 1 small pack of sugar 550, 1 small refill peak milk 3200, bag of pure water 350."

@WILLS_4EVA said:

"See youth wey Raye Dey fight for."

@LONER said:

"Hustle so that you won’t see enjoyment as waste of money."

@Princess Kenneth wrote:

"14k with one sachet peak milk? broad daylight robbery."

Mann said:

"This classist mentality is what’s making this country regress. Tell me why he’s smiling, paying 14k for garri? Eau de ment."

@6TH ÅPRÏL FOR MÊ added:

"Garri 200, sugar200 for my side, ground nut 500, block 300, peak milk 300 bottle water 200, pomo 500, pepper 200, utazi 100, Maggie and salt with ground nut oil dey house. Total=2500 I get 11500 change."

Watch the video here:

Man eats pounded yam on public bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was recently captured on a public bus in UK eating hot pounded yam and soup with plenty proteins.

In the hilarious video, the man focused entirely on the food while an eye witness who sat close to him filmed the moment.

