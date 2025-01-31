A Nigerian corps member has shared a touching video showing the moment she returned home to salute her father

In the video, her emotional father burst into tears the moment he saw his beautiful daughter rocking her khaki

Undeterred by the emotions, the corps member tearfully continued to salute her father in the video and express her gratitude to him

A heartwarming reunion between a Nigerian corps member and her father has captured the hearts of many online.

The young lady, who had just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation, returned home to pay her respects to her father and salute him.

Dad breaks into tears as daughter wears NYSC uniform

Source: TikTok

Dad tears up as daughter rocks NYSC uniform

The emotional moment was captured on camera by the corps member, who shared the video on TikTok under the handle @chinnyebere.

In the clip, her father was overwhelmed with joy and pride as he burst into tears upon seeing his daughter dressed in her NYSC uniform.

The corps member, visibly moved by her father's emotional response, continued to salute him while expressing her gratitude.

As the video progressed, the corps member and her father shared a heartwarming hug, a moment that further showed the depth of their bond.

In her caption, the young lady revealed that the moment was bittersweet, as she missed her late mother and wished she could have been there to share in the pride.

"I went to salute my dad but he started crying and I joined him. I miss my mum. I know she will be proud of me," she said.

Reactions as corps member salutes dad

TikTok user stormed the comments section to react to the emotional video.

@Hayle Marold said:

"Yemolee der look for u sis. I hope u don see him comment under blog post!"

@Boo_fah reacted:

"I cried the day I had to do this on my dads grave, till this moment I feel I was the reason my dad died,call him that morning that I need money4school, he went to the farm for me, and never got back."

@Desmond Chuks wrote:

"Una own better I started paying my school fees from secondary school till my university level also paying 4 of my siblings school fees too, I started struggling hustling at the age of 14 after i graduated from high school since 2012 i spent 10yrs hustling before gaining admission into university bec of insufficient fund from family, but thank to God I come out with 1st class with many functions nd positions including cours rep that gave me opportunity not to spend much money in class nd school activities but today am so grateful. God is the greatest congratulations to u that ur parents hav enough to train u in school to this level I really appreciate ur family thanks."

@official page Engineer Charles commented:

"You wanted to salute your dad you saw him crying and you joined him in the cry no be gadus be that."

@Mhiz_Alba added:

"Where do you guys get this kind of love from father. I wish my dad was just responsible. Cheers to us who our mothers are both fathers and mothers in our lives."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng