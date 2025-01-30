A Nigerian man is overjoyed because he has successfully bought himself a tricycle and he has shared photos online

The man splashed photos of the newly acquired Keke online to celebrate the achievement and asked people to pray for him

A lot of people who saw the post took to the comment section to congratulate the man and wish him more achievements

A Nigerian shared photos online to celebrate after he successfully bought a new tricycle popularly called Keke.

The man posted photos to let people know he is the latest owner of a Keke.

Nigerian man overjoyed after he bought Keke. Photo credit: TikTok/@thecharmddies2.

Source: TikTok

In his post, the man, @thecharmddies2 said he needed prayers from his followers and many of them responded in the comment section.

He showed the interiors of the Keke and captioned it:

"A word of prayer for my new ride."

Many of his followers showered him with a lot of congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post.

See some of the comments below:

William said:

Acc!dent nor go see am for road. You go see customer dey run cause of how choked up you will be with customers .. Bless up."

@Amanda chinaza said:

"This keke go buy many more investment."

@young john said:

"Agbero boys nor go see you Ajeh."

@AYOOLA said:

"Your customers no go dey collect change."

@Ïñîølûwã said:

"From this keke to Benz cus mercy must find you."

@nkechi said:

"This Keke go grow another Keke...This Keke won't take ur life. You will flourish in it.. through this means ur destiny helpers will locate You.Amin."

@ivy said:

"I love how sweet y’all are in this comment section."

Big Uju said:

"Accident-free IJN. When it's happening at the front you will be at the back and when it's happening at the back you will be at the front AMEN."

@Chineyenwa said:

"You no go use am carry person wey go put you for trouble."

@Confidence said:

"You go dey see yahoo boys carry drop, full day and dem go dey pay you well well."

@B__ekee said:

"It’ll bring more beautiful and expensive keys, it’ll not lead to ur death. It ’ll lead you to the breakthrough that will change ur life for good. Congratulations brother

@Nkay said:

"Accident is not your portion. You will always go out and come back safely."

Source: Legit.ng