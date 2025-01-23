A lady who sat for an English language proficiency test passed the examination with a very good grade

The lady took the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination with the IDP Education and passed

She got an overall score of 8.0 after reading hard and also studying with videos that taught her how to answer IELTS questions

A lady who took the IELTS English language proficiency examination in January 2024 passed the test.

The lady shared her joy on X after the result of the examination came out and showed that she passed very well.

Keyrah scored 8.0 in her IELTS examination. Photo credit: X/Keyrah.

In her post, Keyrah expressed her joy at passing the examination required to travel abroad.

She said:

"I passed my exam ooooo. Omg I’m so excited."

When asked how she prepared for the examination to score such a high mark, the lady said she studied hard.

She also said she watched YouTubed videos which taught her how to answer IELTS questions.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is administered by the IDP Education and the British Council.

Keyrah said she took the examination with the IDP Education.

Her words:

"I watched mostly YouTube videos, searched to know how to answer questions too, but it’s not that deep tbh. Also use IDP ielts, I’m told their marking scheme isn’t as strict as British council. At one point I stopped answering questions and was just listening. I had only one day had to make it work."

Some people also asked her how much she used to registered for the computer-based IELTS, she said it cost N266k.

Her words:

"At IDP it’s 266k for computer test and. 277k for the paper and pencil test."

Reactions as lady passes her IELTS

