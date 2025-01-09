A Nigerian man said he was once on an interview panel, and the criteria were set to disqualify people with low grades

Dr. Yakubu Sani Wudil said the interview panel specified that candidates with grades D, E and F would be disqualified

He said even if the candidates graduated with first class or were the best in their set but had grades D, E and F in any course, they would be disqualified

A Nigerian man said he was once part of a panel that interviewed candidates for a job.

Dr. Yakubu Sani Wudil, who is an assistant professor, said the interview panel set a criterion which disqualified some people who did not meet expected grades.

Dr Wudil said he was part of the interview panel. Photo credit: X/Dr Yakubu Sani Wudil and Getty Images/ Iamstocker

He said one criterion was that candidates with grades D, E, or F on their transcripts faced automatic disqualification.

His words:

"I was once part of a job interview panel. The first criterion states that a candidate must not have grades D, E, or F in all his transcripts (BSc, MSc, PhD)."

According to Dr. Yakubu Sani Wudil, it did not matter if the candidates graduated with first class or were best in their set. He said they would still be disqualified if they had grades E, D or F in any course.

He said:

"This means even if one graduates with 4.90 CGPA, and doubles as the overall best graduating student of the university, they are disqualified."

Reactions to interview criteria

@ahmadpullo said:

"Funny! I have a 4.82 CGPA in an art course. I also got an E (regardless of the circumstances). A friend of mine has a 3.45 CGPA but never scored less than a C but hardly an A. By the logic of this panel, that single E supercedes all of other As. This one beats me."

@PweedyTofer said:

"I think this is what makes us lag behind other nations."

@borax101 said:

"The only lesson here is that we are sharing this earth with very weird-thinking people. How do these criteria even make sense? I'm sure you and other panel members don't even meet the distasteful criteria."

@bsmgmr said:

"What lesson? That your panel was made of people who can’t see beyond rules and seek true quality? That your high and mighty panel doesn’t believe people can have bad moments where they lose loved ones or struggle financially or emotionally and get a bad grade? That your panel didn’t have one person with the spine to say this criteria is stupid? I don’t know any intelligent person that should want to work for that panel then. If you want perfection, advertise to angels."

Man rejects lecturing job

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.

The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.

The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.

