A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy on social media after graduating with a CGPA of 4.33 in her school

According to the lady, she was also successfully inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria

A heartwarming video showed the moment she was called on stage in the presence of fellow graduands and staff to collect her certificate

A young Nigerian lady's academic achievement has earned her accolades on social media.

The lady, who recently graduated with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.33, proudly shared her win with netizens.

Nigerian lady proudly shares her CGPA online Photo credit: @mbm_mame/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Graduate with 4.33 CGPA inducted as Associate

The proud graduate took to TikTok to share a heartwarming video of the special moment, via her account @mbm_mame.

In the clip, she was seen confidently walking onto the stage to receive her certificate, surrounded by fellow graduates and faculty staff.

In addition to her academic excellence, the young lady was also inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, earning her the title of Associate.

According to her, this prestigious recognition was a boost to her career, and a well-deserved acknowledgment of her prowess.

She further stated that her father was proud of her achievement, and she, too, was overjoyed by her success.

In her words:

"Graduated with a CGPA of 4.33/5.0 in my faculty and my dad was so proud of me and so was I. Finally! God helped me and He alone be praised! Now you can address me as Sct. Addey Iyumame Okpara because I have been inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria as an Associate."

Reactions as graduate celebrates CGPA

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@priscilliagold40 said:

"Wow big congratulations honey I tap from your glory."

@Queenmay said:

"Congratulations dear, I tap from your grace."

@Ritapesisten said:

"I tap from ur grace bb, congratulations."

@user8280883250805 said:

"Congratulations momma. I tap from your grace."

@omanita reacted:

"Congratulations dear. I pray to graduate with an excellent CGPA."

@Gracy said:

"Awwn congratulations am also a pioneer MLS student 200 lvl m glad u made it through I tap from ur grace."

@Änitä reacted:

"I tap from this Testimony with a more better result. Congratulations."

@Terry Russell added:

"I go sha make my mama proud even if no be with book, then my own pikin go make me proud with book. Think am well."

Watch the video below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was thrilled and full of joy as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

The excited graduate shared lovely pictures and a video of herself on her convocation day, while disclosing that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng