A Nigerian lady living abroad decided to send a lot of food items to her family back home in Nigeria

She bought the food items, stocked them in a large drum, and had them shipped to her loved ones

A lot of people who saw the food items she sent are reacting to the video, which has gone viral on TikTok

A lady shows how she packaged food and sent to her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@dairyofafamilylover.

In a video posted on TikTok by @diaryofafamilylover, the lady showed her followers how she packed the food.

There were a lot of food items, ranging from bags of rice to groceries and other consumables.

A lot of her followers are reacting to the video in different ways. While some said she should have sent money, others noted that she did the right thing.

Some also said her family would place more value on the food items they would receive instead of money.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sends food to her family

@Estelle said:

"They are more happy when you send stuffs to them from abroad."

@Teejay said:

"I would rather send them the money to go market to shop by themselves for naija."

@chideraalisi said:

"Forget about sending them money..... do you know the joy of receiving foreign packages. The joy is endless."

@Amor-mimi said:

"I actually see see this as waste of money because if you ask me the money you used to purchase this and send it over to them if you convert it and send it to them believe me they will get more than."

@Maajenn|Kontent Kreator said:

"I can imagine mumsy dancing. May God continue to provide."

