A dramatic scene unfolded during a class at Olabisi Olabanjo university when a sudden interruption sparked chaos.

A student's video capturing the incident revealed the lecturer's shock and anger as the class was disrupted by a loud song blasting through the speakers.

OOU lecturer angrily ends his class

The video, shared on TikTok by @colorful_clover, showed the lecturer standing at the front of the classroom, mid-lecture, when the music suddenly began playing.

Upon hearing the noise, the lecturer's expression changed from one of calm composure to shock and outrage as the students erupted into screams and laughter, some even singing along to the music.

The lecturer, visibly infuriated, abruptly ended the class and stormed out of the room.

"POV: Someone connected to the class speaker when lecture was going on. Lecture ended straight. OOU isn't for the weak. Lecturer ended the class in anger," the video's caption read.

Reactions as OOU lecturer abruptly ends class

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences.

@Teemoney34 said:

"Try all these for funaab. Una go just wear ceremonial gown straight."

@OLADAPOBEST said:

"Try this in OAU and all of you will come back next year."

@Õłä said:

"If na fresher especially those iya jesu them for don dey run up and down to beg the lecturer."

@Folashade said:

"This stuff happened in shagam Omo the lecturer vexed and left the class and told us we shall meet in the exam hall. Omo she no lie ooo."

@OPEYEMI said:

"This same thing happened in my class. The man gave use 40 marks test the following class."

@Bluuboat said:

"In my next life or another one I no go branch that thing called OOU again. Na premium suffer Dey there."

@Silva added:

"I like as una dey scream my name Maria Maria but make una read that course well o."

Watch the video below:

