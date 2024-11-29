A lady said when she was entering the university, she did not enter with a baby, but she graduated with one

On the day of her graduation, she posted a video showing that she got pregnant and became a mother while in school

Apart from bagging the normal degree, the graduate referred to her baby as another degree from the school

A graduate showed off her baby on TikTok after bagging a university degree.

Waindi Beyt shared a video to celebrate her graduation from the university, and people spotted her child.

The lady graduated form the university with a baby. Photo credit: TikTok/Waindi Beyt.

Source: TikTok

The video indicated she did not gain admission into the school with a baby, but she graduated with one.

She said her baby represented another degree apart from the normal one she graduated with.

Waindin said:

"Going back home from varsity with a breathing degree. Paid school fees for the other degree."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates from university with a baby

@Joyful said:

"My brother graduated with three. Wife, kid and the course he went to study. May God expand you."

@moigeh said:

"I graduated with twins. Congratulations to us."

@user1234567890xhz said:

"Mine was diploma its joining form 2 next year."

@princess said:

"Congratulations mama. Degree mbili ni doctorate ama. You both look beautiful. Our God is a God of second chances."

@Vicky Wamboi said:

"Na mimi can't wait to graduate with my kasmall degree. The others are just my study partners."

@Kivali Tracy said:

"A win is a win congratulations."

@mzungumwituu said:

"Congratulations on your 2 degrees. Well done."

@Missy Kombo said:

"Double congratulations baby girl."

@lav_inne said:

"Congratulations on both your degrees."

@yunisokoyo said:

"The way I relate to this."

@photomaniac said:

"Congrats beatìful mama. This is the start of greatness for you."

@Kevin Wangalwa said:

"Congratulations to you sis. Rooting for you to be able to provide for your young family."

Lady graduates from ABUAD

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady graduated from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, where she studied nursing.

The lady said she passed through a lot of challenges before she was able to complete her studies at ABUAD.

She said she fell sick at some points and that her final year was the most challenging of the years she spent in school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng