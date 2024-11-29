University Lady Who Started School Without Child Graduates Campus With Her Own Baby
- A lady said when she was entering the university, she did not enter with a baby, but she graduated with one
- On the day of her graduation, she posted a video showing that she got pregnant and became a mother while in school
- Apart from bagging the normal degree, the graduate referred to her baby as another degree from the school
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A graduate showed off her baby on TikTok after bagging a university degree.
Waindi Beyt shared a video to celebrate her graduation from the university, and people spotted her child.
The video indicated she did not gain admission into the school with a baby, but she graduated with one.
She said her baby represented another degree apart from the normal one she graduated with.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Waindin said:
"Going back home from varsity with a breathing degree. Paid school fees for the other degree."
Watch the video below:
Female graduate of UNIBEN who passed through 'shege' in school celebrates signing out, fires critics
Reactions as lady graduates from university with a baby
@Joyful said:
"My brother graduated with three. Wife, kid and the course he went to study. May God expand you."
@moigeh said:
"I graduated with twins. Congratulations to us."
@user1234567890xhz said:
"Mine was diploma its joining form 2 next year."
@princess said:
"Congratulations mama. Degree mbili ni doctorate ama. You both look beautiful. Our God is a God of second chances."
@Vicky Wamboi said:
"Na mimi can't wait to graduate with my kasmall degree. The others are just my study partners."
@Kivali Tracy said:
"A win is a win congratulations."
@mzungumwituu said:
"Congratulations on your 2 degrees. Well done."
@Missy Kombo said:
"Double congratulations baby girl."
@lav_inne said:
"Congratulations on both your degrees."
@yunisokoyo said:
"The way I relate to this."
@photomaniac said:
"Congrats beatìful mama. This is the start of greatness for you."
@Kevin Wangalwa said:
"Congratulations to you sis. Rooting for you to be able to provide for your young family."
Lady graduates from ABUAD
Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady graduated from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, where she studied nursing.
The lady said she passed through a lot of challenges before she was able to complete her studies at ABUAD.
She said she fell sick at some points and that her final year was the most challenging of the years she spent in school.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.