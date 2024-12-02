An exceptionally beautiful lady is now a degree holder after working hard at the Igbenedion University, Edo state

Kimberly posted beautiful photos dressed in her academic gown after her convocation at Igbenedion University

Kimberly studied physiology, and she was happy to have bagged her BSc in style after working hard in school

A lady shared her joy after she graduated from the university with a BSc degree.

Kimberly studied for her degree at the Igbenedion University, Okada, Edo state.

The lady bagged a degree from Igbenedion University. Photo credit: Tiktok/Kimberly.

Source: TikTok

Kimberly posted beautiful photos on TikTok to mark the huge achievement after her convocation. ceremony.

She posted photos of her being surrounded by her family members, who were celebrating with her.

Kimberly said she graduated with a degree in physiology after working hard at the school for many years.

Many people took to the comment section of the post to celebrate with her and wish her well.

She captioned her post:

"BSc. Physiology Holder!!! It was only by His grace and mercy. I am so proud of myself!! Happy graduation to me."

Reactions as lady graduates from Igbinedion University

@maryceliaaa said:

"The most beautiful graduate."

@Naomi Aghoghovwia said:

"Proud big sister moment."

@Andrew said:

"Superb. Congratulations dear."

@tss_boutique said:

"My love. So proud of you."

@Naomi's Delight said:

"Beautiful pictures. Big congratulations."

@VibewithMela said:

"Your pictures are lovely. Congratulations."

@ngozi.tc said:

"Congratulations Irene. Proud of you!!"

@Maryfatima Alfred said:

"Congratulations babe."

@Joan Ogwuche said:

"Congratulations Irene Awah."

@Qwin_Sophie said:

"My baby. Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng