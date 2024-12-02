Social media influncer, Ajebo Danny is trending online after making comments about the efficacy of prayers

Danny said he stays up all night to work hard to earn money for himself, noting that he owns many properties

He said those who got to night vigils to pray can never be better than him financially because he is working hard

A Nigerian man insists that staying at night vigils and praying all night might not be as efficacious as people think.

He said he stays up all night to work hard instead of going to night vigils to pray.

Ajebo Danny says he works hard instead of praying. Photo credit: Instagram/Ajebo Danny.

Source: Instagram

Ajebo Danny insists that people who go to night vigils to pray cannot be better than him financially.

The social media influencer said he owns properties in Nigeria and Dubai.

Some people who saw the video agreed with him, while others argued against the points he made.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ajebo Danny's post

@WizAnubis said:

"If prayers worked the way Nigerians thought, Nigeria would be world power, because I do not think there is a country more prayerful than Nigeria."

@TaofiqSz said:

"Danny is actually speaking the truth, your prayer cannot work if you don't put in effort to achieve your goals."

@cuppydat said:

"This agenda is dead on arrival. The bible says pride comes before a Fall. Danny The heavens are listening."

@sulucious said:

"I just pray GOD forgive this werey one day."

@phychem11 said:

"The purpose of serving God isn’t for material things alone."

@Jlsesugh said:

"Why do I have to go and work after praying if only prayers work?"

@MeeMeenwachukwu said:

"Prayer without work is useless. But work without prayer is useful."

@ifycool12 said:

"Ask yourself how far you've come in life, you just realized it's prayer, yes prayer works. Even if you don't pray, your parents prayer is enough to protect you."

Woman wears baby Lords Chosen apron

In a related story, a Nigerian woman taking care of her grandchild wore the baby the popular 'Chosen Mopol' apron.

The woman is said to be a member of the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries which is trending online.

The way the boy was dressed sparked funny reactions among TikTok users who said they loved his appearance.

