A Nigerian lady is now a member of the United States Army after successfully passing through military training

The courageous lady, Adaeze, said becoming a member of the US Military will forever change the trajectory of her life

Adaeze noted she joined the US Army earlier in the year 2024 and stated that it was a most challenging venture

A Nigerian lady joined the United States Military after undergoing tough training.

The beautiful lady shared her joy online after becoming a member of the US elite forces.

The lady became a member of the US Army. Photo credit: X/Adaeze.

Source: Twitter

The young soldier, Adaeze, said joining the US Army would completely change the trajectory of her life.

Adaeze noted that the training she went through was the most challenging venture.

Her words:

"Earlier this year, I joined the most powerful and elite military in the world. Hands down, one of the most challenging ventures I’ve undertaken. I’ll eternally be grateful for this experience that will forever change the trajectory of my life. God bless America"

Adaeze shared some photos of herself in her beautiful military uniform.

See the photos below:

Reactions as lady becomes a US soldier

@AfamDeluxo said:

"Front leaning position....Congratulations!"

@udeochusp said:

"Congratulations! So proud of you."

@Ikemchingy said:

"Congratulations and thank you for your service."

@odogwu_ogidi said:

"Thank you for your service."

@soolaylay said:

"Congrats Ada, you did it girl."

@sundayikale said:

"Congratulations dear, you deserve my follow. Blessings."

@Pharm_ada said:

"Baby girl….. Well done."

@bikoebele said:

"Battle buddy getting busy one time! Two times!! Three times!!! Looking good Soldier! !! !!!"

@DIyitor said:

"Congratulations Ada. May God see you through."

@cuppydat said:

"Congrats Ada. They said I’m too old to join. Congrats again."

@Ike_Obiora said:

"Thank you for your service, battle buddy."

@Morgan40125185 said:

"Congratulations dear. I joined this year as well."

Female soldier gives birth to baby

In a related story, a female soldier who welcomed a child showed the baby off in a TikTok video, which fascinated many of her followers.

The new mother, who was dressed in her military uniform, had the child wrapped in a camouflage.

She sang along to a song playing in the background, saluting and gesturing while the baby watched in amazement.

Source: Legit.ng