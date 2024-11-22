A Nigerian girl has received funding in the USA after inventing a valuable device that could filter and purify the air

The invention resulted from a class assignment and is said to be capable of removing 99% of viruses in the air

The 12-year-old Eniola Shokunbi received $11.5 million (N19.4 billion) in funding to mass-produce the device

A girl of Nigerian origin is being celebrated online because of her scientific invention.

Eniola Shokunbi, who was a fifth-grade student, was given an assignment in class, which led her to become an inventor.

According to the story, 12-year-old Eniola was a student at Commodore MacDonough STEM Academy in Middletown, Connecticut, where the class assignment was given.

The class was tasked with producing a solution to a possible future pandemic, such as COVID-19, which spread through the air.

Eniola's impressive efforts resulted in her air purifier, which is said to be of low cost.

After rigorous testing at the University of Connecticut, it was confirmed the air purifier could remove 99% of viruses from the air.

Also, Eniola's invention was further tested by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which confirmed its efficacy in purifying the air.

Following the success story of Eniola's invention, the Connecticut State Bond Commission has approved $11.5 million (N19.4 billion) in funding for its mass production for schools.

Reacting, Eniola explains how the $60 (N101,000) device works:

“The air goes through all the sides, and it comes out of the top, so it filters in and out."

She said she hoped people would continue to fund scientific solutions. Her words:

“A lot of people don’t realize that the only thing standing between them and getting sick is science."

Eniola's story has been shared by many social media platforms, including on X by @mymixtapez.

Reactions as Nigerian girl makes an invention

@Triggerx09 said:

"See as life easy for saner climes, tell me say if to say na there you dey run this stuff, Elon or other people never go don put better money behind am. It's well shaa, you will get there."

@UncleOsas_ said:

"Saw her on the news the other day. Super impressive."

@femmymafia said:

"Nigerians would have been one of the greatest people ever created if not for the bad guys in the system!!!!! Go Girlllllll. We’re solidly behind you baby girl!!!"

