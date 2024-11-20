A Nigerian lady posted a throwback photo showing when she was a child and aspiring to be a medical doctor

That dream has come to pass as could be seen in a new photo she posted showing she has become a doctor

The two photos shared side by side on TikTok are generating a lot of positive comments from social media users

A beautiful lady is now a medical doctor, which has always been her dream career.

After she was inducted into the medical profession, the lady posted two photos to celebrate the big achievement.

The lady achieved her childhood dream. Photo: TikTok/Dr Favy.

In the two photos she posted, Dr Favy indicated that she has always wanted to be a medical doctor, even as a child.

The first photo showed Dr. Favy as a baby, wearing a stethoscope and then a dress with the inscription 'I'm a doctor.'

The new photo shows a grown-up Dr. Favy, who has gone to medical school and has now been inducted into the profession.

She wrote:

"How I forgot to post on my favorite app is beyond me Cheers to One month of being inducted into the medical profession Proud of you Dr Fave."

Reactions as lady becomes a medical doctor

@Dareallestteemah said:

"You forgot to post ke…..immediately I get this thing I’m posting everywhere portable."

@REEMAH said:

"Congratulations. I can’t wait to see my sister in dis too."

@lovingflash19 said:

"Congratulations, dreams became reality."

@olamide said:

"Congratulations. I tap from yor blessing."

@Everything by Progress said:

"Congratulations my fav lecturer’s daughter."

@ni_mie26 said:

"Dr Miss. Congratulations to you."

@Fadeelah said:

"Big dream come true congratulations."

@Tamunokuro Lawrence- said:

"Jealous of yall that always wanted to be doctors. When I was small it’s policeman I wanted to do."

Lady graduates from ABUAD

In a related story, a Nigerian lady has graduated with a bachelor degree from Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

After her graduation, the lady took to social media to celebrate the achievement and to reminisce about her father.

The lady said her father died shortly after she started school and she was not told until after one month.

