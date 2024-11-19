A young teacher has shared an intriguing video of his students attempting to pronounce the word yacht

While the first student was unable to pronounce it to the teacher's satisfaction, the second student greatly impressed his teacher

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

An interesting video of two young students pronouncing the word "yacht" has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip was shared on the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments from netizens.

Two students pronounce yacht in class Photo credit: @impeccableaccent/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students pronounce yacht in class

Shared by @impeccableaccent on TikTok, the video captured two students taking turns to pronounce the word.

The first student's attempts left the teacher disappointed, while the second student's confident and accurate pronunciation earned him accolades.

Reacting to the video, people praised the teacher's patience and the students' willingness to learn.

Many applauded the second student's impressive language skills, while others shared similar experiences of struggling with tricky words.

Reactions as students pronounce yacht

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Junior asked:

"Have u ever been to muzziuem?"

@ogbeniafrochill asked:

"How has pronouncing this word helped anyone’s life?"

@Galome10 said:

"I think it’s also important to open our hands when pronouncing the word yacht."

@Promise Francis said:

"I been think say nah yansh oooo ahh God abeg oo."

@PaulDave said:

"I know the dark guy very well isn't his name Chibuike."

@Igbinoba_kelly said:

"And meanwhile they won't know d main knowledge as pertaining to their levels. Nowadays schools."

@Fleurette| social commentator added:

"Yahchtttt."

Watch the video below:

Brilliant girl thrills people with accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school teacher shared an amazing video of a little girl who spoke fluently with a great accent on TikTok.

In the video, the little girl taught her fellow pupils that English spelling is not a proper guide to its pronunciation.

Oyinbo woman speaks Igbo perfectly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an oyinbo woman trended massively on social media over her beautiful igbo accent.

In a video spotted online, the smart white woman was heard speaking to a Nigerian man abroad in Igbo language.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng