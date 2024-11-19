Video as Teacher Asks 2 Students to Pronounce 'Yacht' in Class, Video Captures their Response
- A young teacher has shared an intriguing video of his students attempting to pronounce the word yacht
- While the first student was unable to pronounce it to the teacher's satisfaction, the second student greatly impressed his teacher
- Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it
An interesting video of two young students pronouncing the word "yacht" has captured the attention of social media users.
The clip was shared on the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments from netizens.
Students pronounce yacht in class
Shared by @impeccableaccent on TikTok, the video captured two students taking turns to pronounce the word.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
The first student's attempts left the teacher disappointed, while the second student's confident and accurate pronunciation earned him accolades.
Reacting to the video, people praised the teacher's patience and the students' willingness to learn.
Many applauded the second student's impressive language skills, while others shared similar experiences of struggling with tricky words.
Reactions as students pronounce yacht
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.
@Junior asked:
"Have u ever been to muzziuem?"
@ogbeniafrochill asked:
"How has pronouncing this word helped anyone’s life?"
@Galome10 said:
"I think it’s also important to open our hands when pronouncing the word yacht."
@Promise Francis said:
"I been think say nah yansh oooo ahh God abeg oo."
@PaulDave said:
"I know the dark guy very well isn't his name Chibuike."
@Igbinoba_kelly said:
"And meanwhile they won't know d main knowledge as pertaining to their levels. Nowadays schools."
@Fleurette| social commentator added:
"Yahchtttt."
Watch the video below:
Brilliant girl thrills people with accent
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school teacher shared an amazing video of a little girl who spoke fluently with a great accent on TikTok.
In the video, the little girl taught her fellow pupils that English spelling is not a proper guide to its pronunciation.
Oyinbo woman speaks Igbo perfectly
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an oyinbo woman trended massively on social media over her beautiful igbo accent.
In a video spotted online, the smart white woman was heard speaking to a Nigerian man abroad in Igbo language.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.