A Nigerian lady who is an airport staff showed people what it feels like to work at the air facility where planes land and take off

The lady showed many aeroplanes taking off and landing in quick succession such that there was no break

She said she works at the control tower of the airport and noted that from where she was, many things were happening at the same time

A Nigerian lady who works at an airport has shared her experience and the video is trending online.

The lady posted a video showing her followers how aeroplanes take off and land at the airport.

The lady works as an air traffic controller. Photo credit: TikTok@jhaynne.

In the video, Jhaynne told her followers that she works at the airport as an air traffic controller.

Jhaynne's video caught the attention of social media users especially those who have not seen an airport before.

Some of the airlines whose aeroplanes landed at the airport include British Airways, Ibom Air, and Aero Contractors.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows her workplace

@Mas'ud Ibrahim W. J. said:

"Nice one. What does someone has to do to become an air traffic controller please?"

@WILDEST said:

"I dey fear, I no fit do this job. One mistake can cause a collision."

@Mighty joe said:

"Which state do you work?"

@Effizzywordtv said:

"That's my girl, well done sweetie!"

@King David said:

"What does it take to qualify for this job? This is a serious job."

@Francis Aina said:

"Where did you study to become this."

@Yawas Jerr said:

"Sounds like a very interesting job."

@Richard Isedu

"What do you mean when you say you are handling them over to approach?"

@Marvel said:

"What do you mean by "hand her over to approach"? who or what is approach?"

Airport staff share daily duties

Nigerians who had worked at the airport shared insights into their daily activities, which quickly went viral on TikTok.

In the video, the staff mentioned that they frequently guided passengers and provided advice on safeguarding their luggage.

Others stated that their role was to ensure passengers felt comfortable and welcomed while also informing them about what items should and should not be in their bags.

