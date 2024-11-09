A baby responded to his mother who was scolding him after he smeared her body cream on himself

The mother got angry and asked the child why he did what he did and what the colour of his problem is

In a hilarious response which has attracted reactions, the child told his mother that the colour of his problem was green

A child is trending online because of the funny response he gave to his mother who scolded him.

The child did something wrong and he was receiving an angry backlash from his mother.

The child said the colour of his problem is green. Photo credit: TikTok/@blessinggaskin.

In the video posted by @blessinggaskin, the baby had smeared his mother's cream on himself.

The mother got angry and was scolding him. She asked him what the colour of his problem was.

In response to the question, the funny child said the colour of his problem was green.

When asked what class the child was in, the mother said he is yet to even start school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby responds his mother scolding him

@MD said:

"Color green na Nigeria be him problem."

@FOLA____ said:

"See mouth. Too cute. Is he single?"

@_Her_02 said:

"Sign say he Dey go school oooo. Abeg no stress am o. He don tell you say na color green."

@Pweetytemmy said:

"Thank God say school fee no waste."

@Mannie junior said:

"If dem never bring light for your side today gather here."

@Edna kubiat said:

"Na Nigeria flag be e problem."

@Annie said:

"Did he or did he not answer you?"

@Fabric By More said:

"I don laugh enter greener pastures."

@Ifeoma Kalu635 said:

"See as Pikin cute God. I can’t wait to get married and have mine oo."

@Vanessa vee said:

"At least you hear color cream some of us never hear anyone before."

Source: Legit.ng