A Nigerian man came across a beautiful church in Aba, Abia state, and captured a video of it.

He posted a video of the beautiful church and asked people if they had seen it in the past.

The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints is located in Aba. Photo credit: TikTok/@withsimon.

In his video, he identified the place of worship as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aba.

According to @with_simon, who posted the video, the church is the most fascinating place of worship in Nigeria.

Simon said the church has money but does not make noise about it. The video showed the gigantic and beautiful church with beautiful scenery.

Simon, however, said he was not allowed into the church to record videos, so he only showed the outside.

Reactions as man shares video of beautiful church in Aba

@joshuauzodinma0 said:

"This is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aba."

@user7298107122477 said:

"It's not church of Christ please it's church of Jesus Christ."

@fazzh193 said:

"Its not church of Christ ooooo. This is my church ooooo. It is called the church of Jesus Christ of later days Saint."

@Eph_ee said:

"No be normal church be this oo, I know this place."

@Casan HQ said:

"That’s my grandfather's statue; he was the founder of Onitsha Ngwa."

@Pamela said:

"Latter-day st have money, the help the poor I have attended the church, the take their members abroad, the make their members to be rich."

Source: Legit.ng