Two lovely elderly women caught the attention of netizens after it was revealed that they are twins

In a heartwarming video trending on TikTok, it was revealed that the women are both 84 years old

The lovely-looking twins were spotted hugging each other in happiness and joy after they recently met

Two elderly women who are twins melted hearts online after a video of them went viral.

The twins were spotted hugging each other and smiling in a lovely manner.

The women were overjoyed seeing each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@kagokgapane.

In the video shared on TikTok by @kagokgapane, it was revealed that the twins recently met each other after a while.

Also, they are said to be 84 years old and the fact that they are growing old together impressed netizens.

A lot of people expressed happiness at the video and said they too are praying for the grace to live long like the twins.

Others said it was such a blessing that the both of them went through life together and saw their old age.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of 84 year old twins

@LillySwatikaziRoyalQueen said:

"More videos of them I am your new follower."

@Ntokazi said:

"My first time seeing old twins."

@mamuu said:

"1st time seeing old twins l tap into this grace with my twin."

@Zeebooh said:

"I think today I am blessed because since I was born it my first time seeing an old twins."

@Shazz_TheVocalist said:

"First time seeing such old twins. To think they've lived their whole lives as one."

@Le2_maduna said:

"Beautiful. My twin moms are turning 70 this year October. It’s good to see twins growing up."

@Oummulmuminoon said:

"I have twins girls am just watching and smiling at the same time shading tears."

@blessjoy said:

"Too bad my twin sister died at young age 29yrs. Now am getting old alone. I'm happy for you ooh God blessings upon you always."

Woman welcomes twins thrice

Meanwhile, after 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice.

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children.

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

