A mother has shared a video of her daughter crying uncontrollably at home over the length of her hair

In the video, the little girl lamented about her younger brother's hair being longer than hers, and also desired his hairstyle

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the situation

A hilarious video showing a little girl's emotional outburst over her hair length has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, shared by her mother, captured the child's distress as she compared her hair to her younger brother's.

Little girl desires brother's exact hairstyle

Posted by @kokoliciouskoko on TikTok, the video revealed the drama that erupted when the little girl noticed her brother's hair appeared longer than hers.

She broke into tears over the observation and asked her mother to change her hairstyle to that of her brother's.

Her mother's calm reassurance that her daughter's hair was also lovely and long did little to soothe the child's insecurities.

"She said why is her brother's hair longer than hers since she's older than him, her hair should be longer than his hair. And she also wants the hairstyle I made for him," the mother said in the video.

Reactions as little girl complains over hair length.

TikTok users who watched the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@Aro baby said:

"God see oh, the people you blessed are ungrateful. My own daughter’s hair is only in the middle her nickname is Avatar."

@Iwinosa stated:

"Adam don tire for eve."

@Mae_ofc said:

"Abeg make una no vex oo. Adam na boy or girl."

@Shop_less_luxury said:

"Not Adam feeling guilty."

@Onyinkepreye commented:

"I like as God share problem give everybody."

@_©️h🆔e®️🅰️ said:

"Person wey get naturally pixie curl they cry say her hair no long, Skylar if u see my own hair u will weep for me."

@ꨄ︎N) reacted:

"Una sure say Adam no dey take cana with dis thing wey im dey do eyes."

@ꨄ︎Teddy said:

"Sky u need to see my front hair first this ur cry will turn to laugh."

@Aylina reacted:

"Soso no add to my anger this evening oo."

@funmi_events said:

"Sky avoid teacher that love human hair wig ooo."

@PresidentBarbie said:

"Chai being a mother isn’t easy. This would have frustrated me to bad."

@JACKLINE said:

"I have a feeling her hair is long too but it's because hers has some bit of curls."

@simplytife12 said:

"Where me I Dey battle with my 7 years hair wey never still reach to park una carry bone straight still Dey do competition I don die."

@Lekido added:

"This children get luck Sha. Me wey be say na ponbe my daddy go say make barber give me that time."

Little girl cries over frontal hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a little girl at a salon getting her hair fixed sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the video, the young girl was in tears as the frontal wig was getting fixed on her head, and the adults around tried to pacify her.

