A Nigerian man became a graduate after he chased admission for many years and kept writing UTME

The man's sister said she got into school before him because of the delay he had as his dream school denied him admission

The lady celebrated the man on his sign-out day, calling her brother a determined person who eventually got what he wanted

A Nigerian lady has celebrated her brother, who sat for JAMB many times before he got admission.

She tagged him an "intentional" man with the way he endured. She said people at the JAMB office even knew him as a regular customer.

The man's sister sprayed him naira notes. Photo source: @otito58

Source: TikTok

Getting admission after JAMB

The lady (@otito58) said she got school admission before her brother, even though he was many classes ahead of her.

On the man's signout day, the lady was present to celebrate him as she showered him with naira notes.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DAMISA said:

"You see as nobody try to thief him money? Very demure. Very people Dey fear am. Very alora."

Ofe Nkupu asked:

"Na carryover you dey call institutional delay?"

karma asked:

"Watin he study for school? aviation engineer, marine engineer or na sailor?"

Junior said:

"Ur brother come out with better flying colors."

Don-Mayor0 said:

"Carryover don turn institutional delay anyway congrats to him."

The man's sister said:

"Oya lemme educate u my brother didn’t write any carryover the institution delay is the school he intended to go they didn’t give him admission his dream school and he continued putting same school."

adebolafundz said:

"Jamb don know your brother mind na why dem delay ham."

IraBor said:

"I don get new english, no be carry over again na institutional delay."

DML said:

"Omo e no easy, some of us face Sege before getting admission, waec 2012/2013 now In 500L."

Innocent Winner said:

"Congratulations to him, mine was delayed too but I finally got it in my dream sch and dream course, 2027 I'll be back here."

Man bagged HND at 52

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man's lifelong dream of graduating from a higher institution finally came true.

The man became a polytechnic graduate at the age of 52 and he said anyone who wants to go to school could do it at any age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng