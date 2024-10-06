A Nigerian man is overwhelmed with joy because he has become a graduate and fulfilled his lifelong dream

The man was seen in a heartwarming video celebrating the day he wrote his final examination at his school

Just like his mates, the man wore a white shirt as he happily signed out of the Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi

A Nigerian man's lifelong dream of becoming a graduate of a higher institution has finally come to pass.

The man became a polytechnic graduate at the age of 52 and he said anyone who wants to go to school could do it at any age.

The man bagged HND at the age of 52. Photo credit: TikTok/@sheeziiy.

Source: TikTok

In a short video posted on TikTok by @sheeziiy, the man was seen celebrating on the day he wrote his final examination.

According to him, he graduated with a Higher National Diploma from the Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi.

He was glad and he expressed his happiness through dance at the school gate.

He said:

"I'm very very excited. Today, I graduated. I wrote my last paper and today is my birthday. I'm 52. I got my HND at the age of 52. So nobody should feel as if they cannot go to school."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man bags HND

@Tosin Christian said:

"He is my Dad. Congratulations Dad."

@Lilybest said:

"NYSC Loading.... congratulations Sir."

@Fortune Mabel said:

"His happiness will stay forever."

@The Nurse.Dr said:

"Education has nothing to do with age, congratulations sir."

@ADAOLISA said:

"Why Do I Feel So Happy For Him."

@Niyi_Sleek said:

"I'm 28. I'm getting my PhD next year as well. Congratulations sir. It's not easy."

@ijeomanancypatien said:

"Live on sir. Happy birthday and congratulations sir."

@Raver said:

"That's the school my Dad graduated from."

Babcock University student bags first class

A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours, and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng