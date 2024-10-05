Intelligent Lady Who Studied Civil Engineering Graduates With Perfect CGPA of 5.0
- A Nigerian lady is happy that she is now a university graduate and she has made a post to celebrate the achievement
- The beautiful lady did not just graduate, she was able to graduate with flying colours as she made first-class
- In the post she made, the lady who studied civil engineering was glad that she graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0
A Nigerian lady is celebrating after she successfully bagged a university degree.
The lady graduated from school with a very good result which made her father proud.
As soon as she confirmed her result, the lady, Mide Otudeko, took to X to share it with netizens.
According to her, she was able to graduate with a first-class degree in civil engineering.
The result shared by Mide shows that she graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.
She said:
"My father to me: “5.0 na water? God did for real. B. Eng Civil Engineering. A first-class baddie!!"
See her post below:
Reactions as lady graduates from university with first-class
@SavvyRinu said:
"Some of you just know book anyhow."
@AJTnation said:
"A lot of questions on my mind right now."
@iamAbiodunAA said:
"Congratulations sis. Wowwww. More blessings."
@John_4070 said:
"Let's connect, I finished earlier this year from civil."
@KingElvD_1st said:
"My goodness. Shey na same engineering wey nearly take my life na him you use play ten ten."
@John_4070 said:
"Congrats. I'm proud of you."
@AhileShagba said:
"Na this one be the Baddie. Congratulations."
@Emeka_Onyeocha said:
"Be like say na you write una scheme of work. Congratulations."
@Thesportsolicit said:
"Congrats. Your results reminded me of my elder sister. She graduated in 2006. I never knew she was a first-class student until I rummaged through our old books. Then, boom, I saw her results. My respect for her increased."
Man graduates with first-class
A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.
The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.
Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.
