A Nigerian lady is celebrating after she successfully bagged a university degree.

The lady graduated from school with a very good result which made her father proud.

The lady proudly posted her result. Photo credit: X/@mideotudeko.

As soon as she confirmed her result, the lady, Mide Otudeko, took to X to share it with netizens.

According to her, she was able to graduate with a first-class degree in civil engineering.

The result shared by Mide shows that she graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

She said:

"My father to me: “5.0 na water? God did for real. B. Eng Civil Engineering. A first-class baddie!!"

See her post below:

Reactions as lady graduates from university with first-class

@SavvyRinu said:

"Some of you just know book anyhow."

@AJTnation said:

"A lot of questions on my mind right now."

@iamAbiodunAA said:

"Congratulations sis. Wowwww. More blessings."

@John_4070 said:

"Let's connect, I finished earlier this year from civil."

@KingElvD_1st said:

"My goodness. Shey na same engineering wey nearly take my life na him you use play ten ten."

@John_4070 said:

"Congrats. I'm proud of you."

@AhileShagba said:

"Na this one be the Baddie. Congratulations."

@Emeka_Onyeocha said:

"Be like say na you write una scheme of work. Congratulations."

@Thesportsolicit said:

"Congrats. Your results reminded me of my elder sister. She graduated in 2006. I never knew she was a first-class student until I rummaged through our old books. Then, boom, I saw her results. My respect for her increased."

Man graduates with first-class

A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

