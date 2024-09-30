A lady posted photos of when she was a child, noting that her face has not significantly changed since then

The two photos she shared warmed the hearts of netizens who said she has been beautiful from childhood

Some of them agreed that her face has remained the same while others said she was more beautiful as a child

People are reacting after a Nigerian lady posted her childhood photos on TikTok.

The lady posted a video containing two of her childhood photos and also showed what her face looks like now.

The lady said her face had not changed. Photo credit: TikTok/@sikemi266.

In the video posted by @sikemi266, the beautiful lady said her face had not changed significantly.

The video is captioned:

"My face has refused to change."

Some people who commented on the post said it was true that her face had not changed.

Someone joked that her face remained the same because she was stubborn.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her childhood photos

@Deiviz said:

"Big sign of stubbornness."

@Lucky Oton said:

"I like that yamaha behind you."

@Stanleystan007 said:

"You are beautiful right from child."

@obalindannenna said:

"Inbuilt beauty, your beauty nah follow come."

@yez said:

"Who dey lie to dis one?"

@Za Great reacted:

"You're cute and stubborn."

@Allen Bruno said:

"You’re naturally beautiful dear."

@Akinshola Orisasanmi Solomon A said:

"Yeah your face didn't change,just beauty coming out."

@chukwumacollins said:

"It's the dimples for me."

@jango said:

"Omoh nawao anty you go too do wen you de small oh, smile now."

@DYt_yorubadboy said:

"E be like say na as you grow u learn how to smile. But you are so cute from day 1 sha."

@BOSS JAY said:

"Your beauty started from when you were small and you are more beautiful now."

