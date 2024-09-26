Two ladies who are twins are trending online and generating many reactions due to their remarkable similarities

The ladies' mother shared the video, noting that she too was surprised at the level of resemblance between the two

Many social media users admired the similarities between the two children while some said they would like to have twins

A mother shared the video of her twin children and the clip is trending and generating reactions.

The video revealed the similarities between the twin ladies which fascinated many netizens.

In the video posted by @naanadonkorarthur, it was seen that the two ladies are growing pimples at the same time.

What was remarkable and fascinating was that the pimples grew on the same sides and spots on their faces.

The resemblance baffled even their mother, who said the two ladies once fell sick at the same time.

Many social media users admired the children with some noting they would like to bear twin children.

Reactions to video of twins

@Sikirat Salihu said:

"May Almighty Allah bless tham Ameen Ameen Ameen ya Allah."

@Stormy said:

"They were laughing because you said raashed."

@Elegant surprise said:

"This is me and my twin sister."

@debybliss said:

"Please I have a question. Why do twins get sick same time please?"

@Akuasika said:

"Woow I admire them so much! May the Good Lord bless me with twins too."

Batbowe said:

"The same happened to my twin brothers. one got sick and died then after few hours the other twin also got sick and died."

@salolo said:

"Mine are fraternal twins. With twins it's always like that."

@iam_ekua_adjei said:

"Oh Same as me and my sister ……that’s something with twins."

@user6354037165398 said:

"Same happened to me and my twin bro some time ago."

