People

by  Israel Usulor 2 min read
A mother shared the video of her twin children and the clip is trending and generating reactions.

The video revealed the similarities between the twin ladies which fascinated many netizens.

Twin girls who resemble each other.
The twins look so much like each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@naanadonkorarthur.
Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @naanadonkorarthur, it was seen that the two ladies are growing pimples at the same time.

What was remarkable and fascinating was that the pimples grew on the same sides and spots on their faces.

The resemblance baffled even their mother, who said the two ladies once fell sick at the same time.

Many social media users admired the children with some noting they would like to bear twin children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of twins

@Sikirat Salihu said:

"May Almighty Allah bless tham Ameen Ameen Ameen ya Allah."

@Stormy said:

"They were laughing because you said raashed."

@Elegant surprise said:

"This is me and my twin sister."

@debybliss said:

"Please I have a question. Why do twins get sick same time please?"

@Akuasika said:

"Woow I admire them so much! May the Good Lord bless me with twins too."

Batbowe said:

"The same happened to my twin brothers. one got sick and died then after few hours the other twin also got sick and died."

@salolo said:

"Mine are fraternal twins. With twins it's always like that."

@iam_ekua_adjei said:

"Oh Same as me and my sister ……that’s something with twins."

@user6354037165398 said:

"Same happened to me and my twin bro some time ago."

Woman gives birth to twins thrice

In a related story, after 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice.

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children.

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng

