Video of Foldable Wedding Hall With Beautiful Interior Amaze Many, Worries Some People
People

Video of Foldable Wedding Hall With Beautiful Interior Amaze Many, Worries Some People

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • Social media users have reacted to a video showing a wedding hall that is foldable and contained in a trailer
  • At the time of this report, the video has amassed over three million views on TikTok social media platform
  • In the clip, a man operated the trailer to open up the already fixed wedding hall and its interior looked lovely

A video of a foldable and movable wedding hall has caused quite a stir on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @momentsgang and showed a beautiful wedding venue contained at the back of a trailer.

Video of foldable wedding hall goes viral online
The trailer has a foldable wedding hall. Photo Credit: @momentsgang
Source: TikTok

In the clip, a man operated the trailer to make it open its back, causing it to rearrange itself to a wedding hall.

The man entered the foldable wedding hall and assisted the machine in properly setting it up. The interior was decorated and had seats for guests.

@momentsgang's video garnered over three million views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the foldable wedding hall

GUM said:

"All fun and games until the doors are locked and someone accidentally presses a button and everyone get springlocked."

HomeofTheFree92 said:

"Anyone that looks down on this, is not a marriage material."

nothin.to.it.RE said:

“Where’s your wedding?” … “You know our towns’ Walmart lot?”

Ulrik vilhelmsen said:

"No way the floors can hold 10+ people."

OwoTobi🇺🇸 said:

"How can I buy this?"

josahluxe.autos said:

"If na naija wedding, the trailer fit fall sha cause everybody go dey gbese."

Dave💆🏾‍♂️🤟🏾 said:

"👥: Why hasn't the wedding started, is the groom or bride late.
"🤵‍♂️: Our wedding hall is stuck in traffic."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that ashowed guests how to an old compound to a luxury wedding venue.into

Flight-themed wedding even centre trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wedding event centre that is flight-themed had gone viral.

The event venue was designed to resemble an aeroplane, which wedding guests were expected to board upon arrival. A structure made in the shape of an aeroplane was positioned in front of the event hall. Its door was flung open.

Exquisite-looking ladies positioned themselves strategically like flight attendants and showed guests how to be ushered into the aeroplane-themed venue. Inside, the hall was decorated to look like a place for royalty, making some social media users reckon that a lot of money went into every detail.

