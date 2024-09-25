Video of Foldable Wedding Hall With Beautiful Interior Amaze Many, Worries Some People
- Social media users have reacted to a video showing a wedding hall that is foldable and contained in a trailer
- At the time of this report, the video has amassed over three million views on TikTok social media platform
- In the clip, a man operated the trailer to open up the already fixed wedding hall and its interior looked lovely
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A video of a foldable and movable wedding hall has caused quite a stir on social media.
The clip was shared on TikTok by @momentsgang and showed a beautiful wedding venue contained at the back of a trailer.
In the clip, a man operated the trailer to make it open its back, causing it to rearrange itself to a wedding hall.
The man entered the foldable wedding hall and assisted the machine in properly setting it up. The interior was decorated and had seats for guests.
@momentsgang's video garnered over three million views on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail the foldable wedding hall
GUM said:
"All fun and games until the doors are locked and someone accidentally presses a button and everyone get springlocked."
HomeofTheFree92 said:
"Anyone that looks down on this, is not a marriage material."
nothin.to.it.RE said:
“Where’s your wedding?” … “You know our towns’ Walmart lot?”
Ulrik vilhelmsen said:
"No way the floors can hold 10+ people."
OwoTobi🇺🇸 said:
"How can I buy this?"
josahluxe.autos said:
"If na naija wedding, the trailer fit fall sha cause everybody go dey gbese."
Dave💆🏾♂️🤟🏾 said:
"👥: Why hasn't the wedding started, is the groom or bride late.
"🤵♂️: Our wedding hall is stuck in traffic."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that ashowed guests how to an old compound to a luxury wedding venue.into
Flight-themed wedding even centre trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wedding event centre that is flight-themed had gone viral.
The event venue was designed to resemble an aeroplane, which wedding guests were expected to board upon arrival. A structure made in the shape of an aeroplane was positioned in front of the event hall. Its door was flung open.
Exquisite-looking ladies positioned themselves strategically like flight attendants and showed guests how to be ushered into the aeroplane-themed venue. Inside, the hall was decorated to look like a place for royalty, making some social media users reckon that a lot of money went into every detail.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng