A Nigerian woman said that her husband made her lose her lucrative job.

The woman said she and her husband were living in Enugu state where she was working and getting paid N800,000 monthly.

According to the story which was anonymously sent to The Lady Jane on X, the woman said her husband insisted they relocate to Abuja.

She had to resign from her job and follow her husband to Abuja. He accused her husband of jealousy, noting that the reason for the relocation was that he did not want another man to snatch her.

She gets another job in Abuja

When they got to Abuja, the lady said she became idle because her husband was not working.

She said her brother, who lives abroad, decided to place her husband on a salary of N400,000 monthly to sustain them.

According to the distraught woman, she used her connection to get herself a job which paid N1.2 million per month.

Her husband was not happy that she was given a male driver and he was suspicious she would cheat on him.

She said her husband always came to the company to constitute a nuisance, and this led to her sack.

She said he always came to the gate to make noise, leading to him being restricted by security until his wife was sacked.

When she was sacked, she opened a tailoring business, making male and female clothing, but her husband insisted she stop making male clothing.

He has ceased her sewing machine and she said she was seeking advice on how to handle the situation.

Reactions as man makes company to sack his wife

@daram_ola said:

"There's no need for much discussion here, it's clear that this marriage isn't right for you."

@ChrissieJide3 said:

"Nothing will make me leave a good-paying job because of a man."

Lady loses her job

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company has been relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.

Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.

