A Nigerian man's testimony in church has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens

In the video, the man claimed that a lion unexpectedly carried him to safety, like an aeroplane carries its passengers

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A testimony delivered by a Nigerian man at a church service has captured the attention of netizens.

The man gave a detailed account of being allegedly rescued by a lion, leaving many viewers in doubts.

Man claims lion saved him

The clip, shared on TikTok by @onoja_kelvin, showed the man narrating his alleged encounter at the Lord's Chosen Revival Ministries, founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

He described an unseen force lifting him up and carrying him to safety, likening the experience to being transported by an aeroplane.

To his astonishment, he claimed the mysterious entity was a lion, which not only saved him but also directed him to safety with a gesture.

In his words:

"Something entered my back, lifted me up. It carried me like aeroplane to express. When it reached there, it dropped me. When it dropped me, I turned to look at what carried me and as I looked it was lion. So when the lion dropped me, the place was very narrow and tight, it now raised one hand up and asked me to go like this (pointing to the left). When I go, the lion said bye bye."

Reactions as man shares experience with lion

TikTok users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, ranging from doubt to amazement.

@𝐏𝐎𝐏𝐂𝐈𝐑𝐂𝐋𝐄 said:

"Nigeria tire me, I shout Nigeria who are you? I’m a chosen! Na so I find myself for Canada."

@Asakegurll said:

"Monday morning talking about me when am watching chosen testimony. Hehehehe. 8:00toriolorun."

@NickyMhieLa said:

"Who else is watching this on Monday morning by 10:34."

@amakanwa17 said:

"I’m a chosen I’m a chosen I’m a chosen comment section who are you?"

@Mikidad said:

"If dem never Kpai one testimonial speaker, the rest no go talk truth."

@TOPCLASS MILLER said:

"Una don leave gun and cutlass, now it's a lion and an aeroplane. Even pastor shout."

@VERIFIED FUNDZ commented:

"Make una no vex na my lion carry him I dey there when it happen."

@Randoms said:

"When I heard Lion ehn I fess pause. Oga lie the one that people fit believe nau which one be lion. Chosen ejooor now."

@damsel Ireyimika23 added:

"Nah tiger carry me Lagos today I’m chosen too who are you?"

Watch the video below:

Man's testimony at Lord's Chosen goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared what God did for him when assailants attacked him and he escaped unscathed.

Sharing the testimony with his fellow brethren during a church service, the man said weapons did not work on him.

