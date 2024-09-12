A little Nigerian girl has caught the attention of netizens on TikTok with a video flaunting her new hairstyle

In the trending clip, the adorable toddler showcased her fine hair while rocking polo and jeans with red sandals

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A charming Nigerian toddler stole the spotlight on TikTok with her video showcasing her unique hairstyle.

The little girl's confidence in the clip captivated users, who flooded the comments section with praise and admiration.

Little girl with unique hairstyle goes viral Photo credit: @magdybeautyworld/TikTok.

Little girl's hair gets attention online

The video, shared by @magdybeautyworld, showed the toddler proudly displaying her stylish hair, which began from the middle of her head.

Despite having no hair in the front, her hair was beautifully styled, and she rocked her polo, jeans, and red sandals with undeniable swag.

Reactions trail toddler's unique hairstyle

The TikTok clip sparked a wave of reactions on the platform, with many reacting to the child's hairstyle.

@Joyce john said:

"Objection my lawd who say them Neva do small thing for my head."

@Felisnow11 said:

"Objection my Lord! Who talk say my guy never do small thing for my head."

@Kendra stated:

"My man don do small thing for my head see am here."

@Maggie stated:

"My husband don go do small thing for my head."

@Kelly vibes reacted:

"Objection my lord who say CR no get avatar."

@RENNY~WATTY said:

"Typical example of them don do small thing for my head?"

@Runo said:

"God abeg oooo. Wetin person eye no go see for this TikTok. It is the fact that the baby is innocently happy and joyful. So demure."

@Swavey empire 456 asked:

"This one na my husband don do small thing for my head?"

@confidence said:

"She fine ohh but this her hair i no understand."

@iragboghieesther said:

"Congratulations to me. Dem don do small thing for my head."

@onyinyechimary91 said:

"We sha do hair, hair na hair jare my princess no mind them bad belle."

@Ugwu Kinsley added:

"Objection my Lord which side are you from In cross river state because I live in cross river state."

Little girl braids an adult's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video of a talented little girl plaiting a grown-up customer's hair stunned many people on social media.

In the video making rounds online, the young girl was seen doing her job in all seriousness as an eyewitness captured the moment.

Source: Legit.ng