A Nigerian man who uses the Starlink Internet system has shared his experience in terms of subscription

Fisayo Fosudo said between July and August 2024, the data consumption on the Starlink system was close to 3 terabytes

He said irrespective of the fact that the data consumption crossed 2TB, the subscription remained at N38,000 monthly

A Nigerian man who uses the Starlink Internet system shared what he noticed.

According to him, he analysed the amount of internet data consumed on the system for a month.

The man said the subscription for the Starlink was N38,000. Photo credit: X/Fisayo Fosudo and Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker and Bloomberg.

Source: TikTok

Fisayo Fosudo said the analysis shows that he has consumed close to 3 terabytes of data.

The period under review covered July to August 15 2024 during which time he paid N38,000.

However, despite consuming so much data, he was still charged the same N38,000 for a subscription.

He said:

"Our Starlink usage from July to August was almost 3 terabytes and cost ₦38,000 per month. This is around $24 per month which is not so bad. I just wish upload speed was good."

See the post below:

Reactions to the cost of Starlink subscription in Nigeria

@izziboye said:

"Close enough! I wish the upload speeds were great though."

@iHaadiHD said:

"My issue remains the initial hardware cost. It’s a lot."

@mosvinbami said:

"Month never finish o, I don't even know how I got to 3.45gb from 2.84gb last month."

@abiolaomobaba said:

"They should do mifi that can be carried everywhere."

@PrinceSomori said:

"Nice. Here’s mine. Almost 1T @ N38K. The impressive thing is that I’m in some village in Nigeria and I can still consume digital information just as if I’m back in Los Angeles."

@PandaTrade28 said:

"Still curious how una dey use up to 1TB? Cause even TV streams don’t take that much."

Another Starlink user shares experience

Earlier, a lady shared her discovery after buying and installing Starlink internet system in her house.

The lady, who is an online gamer, said she bought the Starlink internet router for N500,000 and that it serves her well.

According to her, the Starlink system produced by Elon Musk's company loads at 214mbs unlike others that are slow.

