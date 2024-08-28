Fish pie hawker, Alax Evalsam has received favours from content creator Nons Miraj who took him shopping

Nons Miraj gave Alax the sum of N200,000 cash, making the hawker overwhelmed with joy and happiness

The video has melted many hearts and Nigerians are praising Nons Miraj for her benevolence towards Alax

Viral fish pie hawker Alax Evalsam was taken shopping by the content creator Nons Miraj.

A video of the shopping spree has gone viral owing to the reaction of the hawker now known as Nawao.

Nons Miraj gave Alax Evalsam N200,000 cash. Photo credit: TikTok/Nons Miraj and Alax Evalsam.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by Nons, she went to Alax's house and picked him up and then took him to Shoprite.

She spent N516,000 shopping at Shoprite. Alax was overjoyed after getting the items, which included bags of rice and other food items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He was also taken to a clothing store where NN318,000 was spent to buy him clothes.

To crown it all, Nons also rented a spacious apartment for the hawker and gave him N200,000 cash.

Alax was overwhelmed with joy as he knelt down to pray fervently for Nons. People confessed that the video moved them to tears.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nons Miraj helps viral fish pie hawker

@Michelle said:

"God Bless Nons Miraj So Much."

@Vivilov said:

"How many of us is watching this with tears of joy?"

@Presh scents&accessories said:

"This Nons Miraj woman as been a blessing too a lot of people’s life🥹 may God continue too bless, strengthen and enrich her. Another day for me to cry for strangers."

@HAIR GROWTH sellers in Delta said:

"My helper will locate me in Jesus amen."

@blondie said:

"Our Female Asherkine. May God keep blessing you as do this for the needy."

Alax Evalsam shows his room

In a related story, Alax Evalsam, who sells fish pie in the streets, showed his social media followers where he lives.

The man said it is not true that he got financial help from superstar musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

He said if he had gotten money from Davido as claimed, he would have moved out of the house where he lives.

Source: Legit.ng