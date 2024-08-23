A Nigerian lady is now a holder of the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and the achievement has gladdened her heart

As soon as she was done with her final examination, she took to TikTok where she posted a video to celebrate

Many people who saw the video showered her with congratulatory messages after it went viral on the platform

Many congratulatory messages are pouring in for a Nigerian student who bagged OND.

The student took to TikTok to celebrate after she completed her final examination at the polytechnic.

The lady celebrated her graduation in style. Photo credit: TikTok/Kamsy Favour.

In the post she made, Favour Kamsy updated her followers, telling them she has bagged OND.

Can OND holders go for NYSC?

The Ordinary National Diploma (OND) is awarded to students who have completed a two-year course at the polytechnic, monotechnics or skills acquisition institutions.

Graduates with only the OND are not qualified to go for the National Youth Services Corps (NYSC).

OND graduates have the opportunity to go for the NYSC after completing their Higher National Diploma (HDN).

The HND is another two-year course which students do after completing OND and one year of mandatory industrial training (IT).

More on polytechnic and university graduates dichotomy

There has been an outcry for an end to discrimination against polytechnic graduates in Nigeria, especially HND holders.

In June 2024, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, proposed that workers holding Higher National Diplomas (HNDs) undergo compulsory one-year training before transitioning from the Executive to the Officers.

The announcement was made during a virtual interactive session with civil servants to commemorate the 2024 Civil Service Week.

Legit.ng gathered that the introduction of the mandatory one-year training program aims to resolve the disparity between HND awarded by polytechnics and degrees from universities, which has been a contentious issue involving the National Universities Commission and the National Board for Technical Education.

Student graduates from Babcock University

A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

