A Nigerian man has received accolades on social media after showing off his newly built house

In a video, he shared the transformation of the house from the beginning stage to the finished work

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section on TikTok to congratulate him

A Nigerian man's achievement caught attention on social media after he showcased his newly built house.

A video that garnered significant attention captured the impressive transformation of the property from its initial stage to completion.

Nigerian man shows off his house Photo credit: @matthewbtc11/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

House owner gives gratitude to God

In the video shared on TikTok, @matthewbtc11 took viewers through the journey of constructing his dream home.

From the foundation to the finishing touches, the video displayed the remarkable progress made on the project.

Matthew also didn't fail to express his gratitude to God while congratulating himself on the building project.

"God did. Congrats to me," he wrote.

Reactions as man shows off house

Many TikTok users drew inspiration from the man's journey, with some expressing their aspirations to build their dream homes.

@iAMETEX said:

"Congratulations brother I will use this song one day."

@DivineRed said:

"Congratulations my gee. I’m next in line."

@bigfestuswire20 wrote:

"Congratulations dear I will use this sound one day."

@beamansouthy said:

"Congratulations. I just posted mine few weeks ago."

@𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕥 wrote:

"Congratulations my guy more keys to come."

@Famous Fund reacted:

"I’m going to start mine this month."

@De Great Isaiah said:

"I will use this sound one day for people to congratulate me also. Congrats broda."

@Lordstrange said:

"I go soon post my own too blood I pray we all win."

@THS said:

"Congratulations. Using this sound before this year ends insha’allah."

@Ask of money boy wrote:

"A big congratulations bro I tip from your Grace."

@de don said:

"Congratulations go reach everybody if you believe like my comment."

@Wire Level added:

"Congratulations. More winning more success in Jesus name, and I pray god help me to finish my own house too before this year end."

Watch the video below:

Man shares video of new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared a video to show people a big house he successfully built for himself, and he received congratulatory comments

In the video, the man identified as Investor Loonie gave glory to God after completing the building project.

Source: Legit.ng