A Nigerian lady has shared her inspiring story of perseverance, finally graduating after a decade-long journey at a polytechnic

In a recent video, she revealed how financial difficulties forced her to miss some of her final exams, as she couldn't afford the school fees

However, with the support of a kind-hearted samaritan, she was able to return years later, complete her studies, and proudly graduate

After a long 10-year struggle, a Nigerian lady has finally graduated from a polytechnic, sharing her remarkable story of determination.

In a recent video, she opened up about the challenges she faced, including missing some of her final exams due to an inability to pay the required fees.

Lady spends 10 years in Polytechnic.

Despite these setbacks, she eventually found a way back to school with the help of a generous stranger, allowing her to finish her studies and achieve her dream of graduating. The video was posted by @xena_treats.

Big_Faithie said:

“Congratulations, I’m super happy for you, I promise I’m not crying, omg what God cannot do doesn’t exit.”

Joy wrote:

“You’re giving me the courage not too give up have made up my mind not too go for HND,because I saw hell in my ND level, but am not giving up anyways. God will continue to give us the opportunities.”

Xena_treats:

“Please don’t give up …Finish what you started God will help you through it.”

OluwalofunmilayomiArik:

“You are rear Gem. Congratulations. I still have hope if you can achieve it, i too can.”

CakeAyobo Lagos:

“My current story right now I will definitely graduate someday by God grace… still haven’t collected my OND results yet.”

Jallowaziri:

“Glad you made it. May God make things better from here on.”

Jeni-fer3:

“Next year am gonna write my story like this I just pray God keep us alive, congratulations girl.”

Oluwa Yomi:

“Congratulation dear just wanna start the journey I pray God help me.”

ARAIREOLUWA:

“Barakallahu fihi another word of courage that I can still do it.”

BabyPhelz:

“Congratulations momma..your story motivate me, if you can do it by God's grace I will make it also.”

Ifa Korede:

“Frrrrr I won’t give up. May God strengthen me cause it’s really hard.”

Zulaykhaamope:

“Tears in my eyes reading, big congrats to you….. you are an heroine and the world is proud of you.”

Oluwaferanmi01:

“Congratulations momma Delayed but not denied.”

