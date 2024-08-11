A Nigerian couple eager to avoid falling foul of the law banning spraying of the naira notes used 'event money'

During the wedding, the couple had their faces printed on fake N500 notes which they handed to guests to spray

One of the guests captured the fake naira notes in a video and posted it on TikTok for people to see

A Nigerian couple went the extra mile to ensure that guests at their wedding sprayed money without breaking the law.

The couple had their faces printed on fake N500 notes, and the fake money was handed to guests.

The 'event money' was used at a wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@khalifa_muhammad_sanusi.

Source: TikTok

One of the guests recorded a video of the fake money and posted it on TikTok where it has gone viral.

The video shared by @khalifa_muhammad_sanusi shows the couple's face on fake N500.

Tthe short clip also showed the couple who were getting married.

Many people attending public events in Nigeria have become careful not to violate the law guarding against abuse of the naria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to wedding video

@Zainabusmanbako said:

"Well, I'm going to spend the money."

@his queen said:

"People of Adena, please be aware that this is not money, it is fake money, what will be done with them, this is what is done to them if they go to work."

@ALMU'AWANA said:

"We know dis print since."

@user263863407815410 said:

"Marriage is never about money and beauty."

@user8137175561492 said:

"I don't know how to react sha."

@Arewabloq said:

"I remembered this guy.. na him dey ask Wetin be MATASA during one show."

@Safiyyah54 said:

"Omo clear road, say the festival is for adults."

@Rihanat Ishiaq said:

"Spend it at your own risk."

@Umar A said:

"EFCC dey come ooo."

Source: Legit.ng