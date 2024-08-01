A young Nigerian boy went viral on social media because of his ability correctly flip bottles correctly multiple times

The boy started trending after people saw what he did during a public bottle flip challenge where he displayed his prowess

The young boy won money after he was able to flip the bottle as many as 34 times without failing

A young boy has been praised online for his prowess in bottle flipping.

In a video shared on social media, the boy won the bottle flip challenge convincingly.

The boy did well during a bottle flip challenge. Photo credit: TikTok/@te_ssy27.

The video shows that he was able to flip the bottle as many as 34 times without failing.

The video, originally posted by @mckokoli, was reposted by ESPN, and it caught the attention of netizens.

The boy kept going until he failed one flip before he was called to collect the money he had won.

Some people at the bottle flip challenge venue carried him shoulder-high to celebrate him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy wins bottle flip challenge

@dannyg said:

"You guys did not see that man at the back of that woman and what he was doing."

@Anonymous said:

"Who noticed most of the boys are happy for him but that girl no dey smile."

@OBIWANKINOBI said:

"What’s happening with the dude at the back."

@sectorskyspeedy said:

"I want to say why that man go remove the small boy for line, I come see say na something else."

@itztooboy said:

"The front girl and the guy behind just connected their device."

@Cute Francis said:

"I just dey use one eye look that boy wey dey that girl back."

@lleonardddd said:

"Wetin be skills for here?? Person wey add juju inside small fun."

@remember me said:

"What's happening at the back?"

