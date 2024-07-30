A Nigerian man has installed solar electricity in his house so that he will start enjoying a 24/7 power supply without interruption

The man said he bought and installed the 6KVA Huawei Power-M inverter and two 5 kilowatts lithium-ion battery

He said with the Huawei Power-M solar system in his house, he is able to save N180,000 in monthly electricity bills

A Nigerian man has installed a solar electricity system in his house to enjoy a steady power supply.

With the recent increase in electricity tariff in Nigeria, the man said the solar electricity he installed would save him N180,000 to 250,000 per month.

The man said that installing the Huawei Power-M cost him N7.2 million. Photo credit: X/Fisayo Fosudo and Getty Images/ Rawfile Redux.

Fisayo Fosudo, a content creator shared a video on X, showing his followers the Huawei Power-M solar system he installed.

Fisayo said the Huawei Power-M comes with a 6KVA solar inverter and two 5 kilowatts lithium-ion batteries.

He said he installed nine solar panels on the roof as well as other accessories for good and clean electricity.

The cost of installing solar in Nigeria

Fisayo said to have the Huawei Power-M, he spent N7.2 million.

However, he said he would be saving a lot of money because he would not have to pay electricity bills anymore.

Reactions as man installs solar at home

@dnaijatechguy said:

"Always worth it. I have a 5kva setup with 6 batteries and 24 panels. It’s never a bad investment. Design wise I’ll probably pick this Huawei one, it looks way better tbh."

@gbengaAjeh said:

Las las traditional or modern ooo! All that matters is power supply! And no inverter last 24/7.. unless you are only using it to run light bulbs."

@allwelldotdev said:

"Saw this video. Loved it. Thanks for the info and for sharing, Fisayo."

Man shows how he uses solar in his house

Earlier, a man who uses a solar system at home, showed how he manages the power supply efficiently for maximum value.

The man said on a particular day when there was a burst of very good sunshine, the solar electricity system powered his chest freezer.

Apart from the chest freezer, the man said the solar system also carried his two air conditioners and his home office.

